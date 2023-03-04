Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to offload Romelu Lukaku; Christian Pulisic tipped to join Leeds, and more - March 4, 2023

Chelsea cannot afford to drop points in the Premier League anymore. Graham Potter's team will be eager to pick up a win when they face Leeds United on Sunday (March 5) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to offload Romelu Lukaku this summer. Elsewhere, football pundit Alexi Lalas has backed Christian Pulisic to join Leeds United. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 4, 2023.

Chelsea planning to offload Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku doesn't have a future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are looking to offload Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Belgian striker is on a season-long loan at Inter Milan and is scheduled to return to Stamford Bridge this summer. The 29-year-old has done little in Italy to convince the Blues so far.

Moreover, co-owner Todd Boehly is overseeing a youthful revolution at the club, so Lukaku, who turns 30 in May, is not part of his plans.

The Belgian wants to stay with the Nerazzurri for another season on loan but might have to accept a pay cut to make that happen. Lukaku has appeared 15 times across competitions for Inter in an injury-ravaged season, registering four goals and an assist.

Christian Pulisic tipped to join Leeds

Christian Pulisic (centre) could leave Stamford Bridge this year.

Alexi Lalas reckons Christian Pulisic could move to Leeds United this summer. The American has blown hot and cold since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

The 24-year-old's situation is unlikely to improve in the coming months, with new arrivals at Stamford Bridge already affecting his game time.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Lalas said that the opportunity to team up with American players at Elland Road could entice Pulisic.

"This is familiarity. This is certainly a step down within the EPL. However, there are those who argue, and I can certainly make this argument, but when it comes to Leeds, this is a team we know is going to struggle, a team that needs something," said Lalas.

He added:

“He’s got his friends there, got that American connection there. It would be a very, very different environment. Because no matter what happens, I think Leeds are going to continue to be this team that struggles each and every year just to be a medium-sized level – in terms of performance – inside the EPL, but there might be a comfort.”

Pulisic has appeared 21 times across competitions this season for the Blues, registering one goal and two assists.

Liverpool in talks with Chelsea for Mason Mount

Mason Mount could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has said that the Reds are already in talks with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount.

The English midfielder's contract with the Blues runs out in the summer of 2024. The London giants are locked in talks to extend his stay, but negotiations are yet to reach a conducive end.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Chelsea are expected to offload quite a few players this summer, and that could include Mount.

"I’ve been told by two very reliable people, one of which being a person who knows Mason Mount personally, that his rumoured move to Liverpool this summer is very much on. It’s already being discussed within both clubs," said Collymore.

He added:

"There is a lot still to decide, though, particularly at Chelsea. There will be a lot of outgoings and probably some more incomings, so a lot will depend on what the club decid to do, but the fact they’re already talking about the possibility of letting Mount go says a lot.”

Mount has registered three goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

