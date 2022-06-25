Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning player-plus-cash offer for Juventus defender; Hakim Ziyech hands in transfer request, and more - June 25, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new campaign. Manager Thomas Tuchel failed to stamp his authority in the Premier League as well as in Europe last season. He will be looking for solutions this summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a player-plus-cash offer for a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, Hakim Ziyech has handed in a transfer request. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 25, 2022:

Chelsea planning player-plus-cash offer for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning a player-plus-cash offer for Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sky Sports. The Dutch defender has a €120 million release clause in his contract with Juventus, which runs till 2024. The London giants are willing to pay €45 million plus Timo Werner to secure his signature.

The Blues are eager to bolster their backline following the departure of Antonio Rudiger. Andreas Christensen is also set to leave at the end of this month as a free agent. De Ligt has emerged as an option for Thomas Tuchel, who could do with the Dutchman's skills as well as leadership qualities in his roster.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



chelsea-news.co/2022/06/sky-ch… According to Sky in Italy, Chelsea have offered €45m (£38m) plus Timo Werner to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus. According to Sky in Italy, Chelsea have offered €45m (£38m) plus Timo Werner to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.chelsea-news.co/2022/06/sky-ch… https://t.co/xzwCl99sDh

The German manager is even willing to offer Werner, who cost £50 million in 2020, in a deal for De Ligt. However, the Bianconeri are under no pressure to sell the player and could only entertain offers close to the 22-year-old's release clause.

Hakim Ziyech hands in transfer request

Hakim Ziyech (left) could be on his way to Serie A.

Hakim Ziyech has officially requested to leave Chelsea this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio via Caught Offside.

The Moroccan arrived at Stamford Bridge with a lot of hype in 2020 but has failed to live up to expectations. He has managed just 14 goals in 83 games during his two seasons with the Premier League giants so far.

Pys @CFCPys Hakim Ziyech has asked to leave Chelsea and just like Lukaku he has opened negotiations himself with AC Milan. ( @SkySport ) Hakim Ziyech has asked to leave Chelsea and just like Lukaku he has opened negotiations himself with AC Milan. ( @DiMarzio 🚨 Hakim Ziyech has asked to leave Chelsea and just like Lukaku he has opened negotiations himself with AC Milan. ( @DiMarzio @SkySport ) https://t.co/WRwDpiobjd

The 29-year-old has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel and now wants to leave. With the Blues looking to revamp their attack this summer, Ziyech could be allowed to move on. AC Milan are interested in his signature and are ready to offer him an escape route from London.

Kepa Arrizabalaga eager to play regularly next season

Kepa Arrizabalaga is aiming to secure regular football next season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has expressed a desire to play regularly next season. The Spaniard is behind Edouard Mendy in the pecking order at Chelsea. The 27-year-old is least pleased with his situation and has been linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Marca, Kepa revealed that he is determined to convince Thomas Tuchel to consider him as a regular starter.

"I'm excited, ambitious, eager to start, to enjoy myself and, above all, to play more. I want to be on the pitch for more games. In the end, the coach is the one who decides. You have to give him as many reasons as possible to choose you. I like to train, to do my best in every session, to take care of myself and to be ready when the coach asks me," said Kepa.

He continued:

"I talk to the goalkeeping coach ... and, in the end, you have to adapt to a certain style of the coach, not to feel comfortable at any time and want to improve even what you do well."

Kepa went on to shed light on his relationship with Tuchel.

"The conversation with him is easy; on a day-to-day basi,s he is totally accessible to the players. With me, personally, I notice the affection and confidence he has in me," said Kepa.

He added:

"Obviously, I want to play more. It's true that he's choosing another teammate (Mendy), and that's what I'm trying to change in my day-to-day life. I want to play, and that's what I train and prepare for."

The Spaniard remained coy when asked about the chances of leaving on loan this summer.

"Right now, I'm a Chelsea player, but what is clear to me is that I want to play more, because I've come from a year or two where, when I've played, I've had great performances," said Kepa.

