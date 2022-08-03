Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning player plus cash offer for Leicester City defender; Juventus ready to move for Jorginho, and more - August 3, 2022

Chelsea are looking to build a squad good enough to fight for silverware in the upcoming campaign. Thomas Tuchel’s wards had an underwhelming campaign in the league and in Europe last season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a player-plus-cash offer for a Leicester City defender. Elsewhere, Juventus are ready to move for Jorginho this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 3, 2022:

Chelsea planning player plus cash offer for Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to include Ruben Loftus-Cheek in an offer for Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, according to journalist Nathan Gissing.

Tuchel is eager to add a new defender to his ranks before the end of the summer. The German manager has already roped in Kalidou Koulibaly and has his eyes on Fofana as the ideal partner for the Senegalese.

However, Leicester are under no pressure to sell the Frenchman. So the Blues are planning to include Loftus-Cheek in their bid to help convince the Foxes to part ways with their prized asset.

The London giants believe an offer of Loftus-Cheek plus £40-45 million could help get the deal across the line. Leicester have an interest in the Englishman, so their stance on Fofana could soften with Loftus-Cheek's inclusion in the offer.

Juventus ready to move for Jorginho

Jorginho could be on his way to Turin.

Juventus have stepped up their interest in Jorginho, according to 90 Min. The Italian midfielder is tipped to leave Chelsea this summer.

Jorginho wants to return to Serie A ahead of the new season, and the Bianconeri are willing to grant his wish. With Arthur Melo set to join Valencia on loan, the Serie A giants need a new midfielder to fill his shoes.

Adrien Rabiot could also be on his way out of Turin, with Monaco eager to secure his signature, while Paul Pogba is also out injured.

Juventus believe the arrival of Jorginho could help mitigate the void in midfield. The Blues are willing to let him leave this summer, as his current expires next year. A loan move could also be an option provided the player signs an extension.

Thomas Tuchel helped Blues win race for Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka has completed a move to Stamford Bridge

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Thomas Tuchel played a starring role in Blues’ successful pursuit of Carney Chukwuemeka. The London giants wrestled the highly rated Englishman away from the clutches of AC Milan this week.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that Tuchel won the race by assuring Chukwuemeka that he would be immediately drafted into the first team.

“Guys - Thomas Tuchel. The man who changed this story. AC Milan wanted him, guaranteeing him the chance to be part of the first team with an important role, but also other clubs really keen on Carney, like Barcelona. But Carney accepted Chelsea because of Thomas Tuchel. He needs energy in the team; he’s convinced Carney can be ready to help the team immediately and become a top player in the future,” said Romano.

He added:

“There was a meeting last week between Thomas Tuchel and Carney and his agents and his family. This meeting was really important to reach a full agreement and have the green light.”

