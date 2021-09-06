Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to sign French star next summer, star midfielder wants to return to Italy at the end of his contract, and more - 6th September 2021

Chelsea have given life to Thomas Tuchel's vision over the summer. The German manager was eager to bolster his squad despite winning the UEFA Champions League last season.

The Blues brought in Marcus Bettinelli, Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to add more quality to the squad. Tuchel's wards are now among the favorites to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the current campaign.

Chelsea are interested in reinforcing their midfield next summer and have their eyes on a French star. An Italian midfielder wants to leave the Blues and head back to Serie A at the end of his current contract.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from September 6, 2021.

Chelsea planning to sign Aurelien Tchouameni next summer

Chelsea could target Aurelien Tchouameni next summer

Chelsea are planning to target Aurelien Tchouameni next summer, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Blues have been keeping a close eye on the French midfielder, who is among the hottest properties in European football at the moment.

Tchouameni was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, but the Premier League giants opted to move for Saul Niguez instead.

Chelsea believe the Monaco starlet still needs to develop to reach his true potential. The Blues are confident Tchouameni will be ready for the Premier League in a year when he is expected to reach world-class heights.

As such, the London side are preparing to reignite their interest in the Frenchman next summer.

Chelsea could sign Aurelien Tchouameni next summer as Blues stance drops transfer hint #CFC https://t.co/J6Qhe610ji — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) September 6, 2021

Tchouameni has enjoyed a steady rise since leaving Bordeaux for Monaco last January. The Frenchman was one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 last season and made his international debut for Les Bleus on Wednesday against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Chelsea believe the player could become a mainstay in their midfield but could face competition for his signature from Manchester United.

Jorginho wants to return to Italy at the end of his current contract

Jorginho wants to return to Italy at the end of his current Chelsea contract

Jorginho wants to return to Italy at the end of his current Chelsea contract, his agent Joao Santos has revealed.

The Italian midfielder is an indispensable part of Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge. However, he dreams of heading back to his homeland soon.

Speaking to Radio Bianconera, as relayed by The Express, Santos kept the door open for a return to Serie A in 2023.

"He has a contract with Chelsea until [June] 2023. Obviously, it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup. We’ll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are," said Santos.

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has opened the door to a transfer away from Chelsea 👀 pic.twitter.com/vFZTN90b4o — Goal (@goal) September 6, 2021

Highly-rated Chelsea teenage trio promoted to Under-23 set up

Chelsea have promoted highly-rated trio Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Charlie Webster to the Under-23 setup, according to The Express via The Athletic.

The three 17-year-olds have shown great promise in the youth ranks and have been included in the Under-23 team as a result.

Vale and Webster both operate in midfield, while Soonsup-Bell is a striker. The Blues believe all three have the potential to become superstars in the future.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar