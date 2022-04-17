Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning summer move for Adrien Rabiot; Juventus close to securing Antonio Rudiger, and more - 16 April 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to overcome the Eagles after faltering in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a summer move for Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, Juventus are close to securing the signature of Antonio Rudiger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 16th April 2022:

Chelsea planning summer move for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to move for Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The French midfielder has blown hot and cold during his stint at Juventus. He is not indispensable in Turin, with manager Massimiliano Allegri open to letting him leave. London giants Chelsea are plotting to sign him ahead of the new season.

Tuchel has plans to refurbish his midfield this summer. The German manager has a settled trio of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho. However, with Kante no longer a spring chicken and Jorginho’s future up in the air, a new midfielder is the need of the hour.

Tuchel is unlikely to take up the option of signing Saul Niguez permanently, given the Spaniard’s struggles at Stamford Bridge. Instead, the German manager has his eyes on Rabiot. The two men worked together at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), so Tuchel is confident he can help the Frenchman get back to his best. Juventus are likely to cash in on Rabiot if they receive a suitable offer.

Juventus close to securing Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger could be on his way to Turin.

Juventus are edging closer to securing the services of Antonio Rudiger on loan, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The 29-year-old is all set to become a free agent this summer. Chelsea remain hopeful they can strike a deal to extend the German defender’s stay at Stamford Bridge. However, they are running out of time due to the sanctions imposed by the UK Government on their owner Roman Abramovich due to Russia's Ukraine invasion.

The Bianconeri are ready to take advantage of the situation. Massimiliano Allegri wants to rejuvenate his ageing backline and has his eyes on Rudiger. The 29-year-old could also be tempted by a return to Serie A.

Thomas Tuchel reveals Conor Gallagher plans for next season

Conor Gallagher has performed admirably on loan at Crystal Palace.

Thomas Tuchel believes Conor Gallagher could be a part of the Chelsea squad next season. The Englishman has caught the eye on loan at Crystal Palace in the current campaign. He is tipped to return to Stamford Bridge and stake a claim in the starting XI for next season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“We need to speak after the season with everybody and we need to see what Conor wants”.

@AbsoluteChelsea Thomas Tuchel on Gallagher’s future: “I believe that Conor can be a part of our squad and can play a role with us but I’m not the only one to decide”.“We need to speak after the season with everybody and we need to see what Conor wants”. Thomas Tuchel on Gallagher’s future: “I believe that Conor can be a part of our squad and can play a role with us but I’m not the only one to decide”. 🔵 #CFC“We need to speak after the season with everybody and we need to see what Conor wants”.@AbsoluteChelsea https://t.co/EZQPUBQvy6

Speaking to the club's website, Tuchel said that the final decision on Gallagher’s future would depend on the player as well. He said:

“I believe that Conor can be a part of our squad and can play a role with us, but I’m not the only one to decide. We need to speak after the season with everybody, and we need to see what Conor wants. We need to see what the situation is, what role we have for him, and what he can fight for because you need something to fight for."

He continued:

“You need to have a role and a perspective about where you are, where you can be, and what to achieve. We have to be very clear with him; he needs to be clear with us, and we will sort it out. His development is extraordinary and outstanding."

Tuchel added:

"He is one of the key players at Crystal Palace, and he has made a huge step in his development up front. He was a pleasure to coach in pre-season - he has so much positive energy, so much energy in general and so much work rate to give that he can of course be a big help and a big influence."

Gallagher can't take the field on Sunday in the FA Cup semifinals against Chelsea due to a clause in his loan deal with Palace.

