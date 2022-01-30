Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to swoop Liverpool superstar; club interested in Leeds United ace, and more - 30 January 2022

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table after 24 games. The Blues have won 13 and lost three so far this season in the league. They trail league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by ten points.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are planning a move for a Liverpool superstar. Elsewhere, The Blues are interested in a Leeds United attacker. On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 30th January 2022.

Chelsea are planning a sensational move for Mohamed Salah this year, according to Caught Offside via Goal. The mercurial Egyptian’s current contract with Liverpool expires next summer. The Reds have so far failed to tie him down to a new deal.

Salah spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge, but left for AS Roma in 2016 after failing to make a mark. He returned to the Premier League a year later to join Liverpool, and the rest, as they say, is history. The Egyptian has evolved into one of the most feared attackers in the world.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is now plotting Salah’s return. The German manager has endured a difficult time with his misfiring attack. The London side invested a fortune in Romelu Lukaku last summer, but are yet to reap dividends. Salah’s contract situation, as such, has got Chelsea interested.

The Egyptian is currently locked in negotiations with Liverpool over a new deal, but talks have not been fruitful so far. If the 29-year-old continues to stall an extension, the Reds might be forced to cash in on him this summer. The Blues are among a host of clubs ready to fight for his services at the end of the season.

Pricing Salah away will neither be easy nor cheap, though, as he's expected to cost more than £100 million, including wages. Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG are also interested in Salah.

Chelsea are interested in Raphinha, according to Football London. The Brazilian has caught the eye for Leeds United, and is already wanted by a host of top clubs across the country.

West Ham United have already failed in an attempt to prise the player away this month. The Blues are ready to test Leeds’ resolve by placing a bid either this month or in the summer.

Tuchel remains eager to upgrade his attack this year. Raphinha is proven in the Premier League, and could be a fabulous addition to the German’s roster.

Thomas Tuchel is desperate to take Aurelien Tchouameni to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Sport Witness via Marca.

The French midfielder has developed in leaps and bounds since joining Monaco in January 2020. The 22-year-old is one of the most coveted defensive midfielders in the world right now. There’s already a beeline for his signature, with Chelsea among his suitors.

The Blues are looking for a long-term successor to N’Golo Kante. Tchouameni fits the bill, so Tuchel wants to integrate the younger Frenchman into his team this summer. The German has asked the Premier League giants to complete the deal for Tchouameni at any cost.

