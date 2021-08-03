Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues get player-plus-€100m offer for Serie A star rejected, Thomas Tuchel willing to offload 12 players this summer, and more - 3rd August 2021

Chelsea are expected to fight for the Premier League in the upcoming campaign. The Blues won the UEFA Champions League last season but could only manage a fourth-place finish in the league. Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge has transformed the fortunes of the London side and the German is preparing to aim for the stars in the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea are working to bring a world-class number nine to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues are also expected to allow quite a few of their current players to leave before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 3 August 2021.

Chelsea have player-plus-€100m offer for Serie A star rejected

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea’s gigantic player-plus-cash offer for Romelu Lukaku has been rejected by Inter Milan, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have turned their attention to the Belgian after failing to gain ground in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

Lukaku has transformed into one of the most feared strikers in Europe since moving to Italy and powered the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title last season. Thomas Tuchel wants the Belgian to spearhead his attack next season and Chelsea are attempting to fulfill his wish.

The Blues have reportedly offered €100m and Marcos Alonso to convince Inter Milan to sell their prized asset. However, the Serie A side have turned down the offer. The Italian giants are determined to keep Lukaku at the club and will not entertain offers for him.

The Nerazzurri expect Chelsea to return with another offer for the Belgian. Lukaku is currently under contract until 2024 with a salary of €7.5m per season, which gives the Serie A side a strong hand in negotiations.

Inter have received an approach from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku. Bid around €100m including Marcos Alonso as part of the negotiation. 🔵 #CFC



Inter board turned down the proposal as they want to keep Lukaku - they’ve always considered Romelu as “untouchable”. @DiMarzio 🇧🇪 #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021

Thomas Tuchel willing to offload 12 players this summer

Tammy Abraham

Thomas Tuchel is ready to be ruthless ahead of his first full season as Chelsea boss. According to The Express via The Telegraph, the German is willing to offload 12 players this summer, including some first-team stars.

Kurt Zouma and Tammy Abraham have already been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, while the Blues want to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi too. Chelsea will also listen to offers for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi.

Apart from the high-profile names, fringe players like Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Baba Rahman, and Kenedy could also be offloaded this summer.

Tammy Abraham does not want a move to West Ham & has his eyes set on a move to Arsenal.



[ExWHUemployee] pic.twitter.com/AOsFJ5J2ZL — West Ham Latest (@westham_latest) August 1, 2021

Olivier Giroud wants Chelsea star to join AC Milan

Hakim Ziyech

Olivier Giroud wants Hakim Ziyech to join him at AC Milan this summer. The Moroccan has been linked with a move away from Chelsea and the Rossoneri are vying for his signature. Giroud recently made the switch from Stamford Bridge to the San Siro and wants his former colleague to follow him to the Serie A.

In a recent interview, the Frenchman revealed his desire to be reunited with Ziyech and also heaped lavish praise on the Chelsea star.

“Ziyech is a great footballer. We had a very good connection even though we played a few games together. He has a big left foot and the more quality players we have in the team, the better,” said Giroud.

