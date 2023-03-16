Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plotting Declan Rice hijack; club to have second shot at Edson Alvarez, and more - March 16, 2023

Chelsea face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (March 18) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's team are on a three game winning run across competitions and will be desperate for three points against the Toffees.

Meanwhile, the Blues are plotting to hijack Arsenal's move for Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the London giants will have another chance to sign Edson Alvarez this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 16, 2023:

Chelsea plotting Declan Rice hijack

Declan Rice could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has said that Chelsea are still firmly in the race for Declan Rice. The English midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United this summer, and Arsenal have been touted as the frontrunners for his signature.

However, speaking to Football Transfers, Jacobs said that the Blues could hijack the move just like they did with Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

"Chelsea obviously want to further strengthen their central midfield. They will battle Arsenal for Declan Rice. The West Ham midfielder has spoken glowingly about Mikel Arteta and wants Champions League football, but Chelsea certainly haven’t given up,” said Ben Jacobs.

He added:

“David Moyes is citing Enzo Fernandez’s British-record transfer (€121m). Arsenal don’t want to go that high. Chelsea might be prepared to offer West Ham a stronger financial package, in which case there are some loose parallels with the Mykhaylo Mudryk hijack."

Jacobs also said that Arsenal have the advantage over their cross-town rivals in the race for Rice.

“But the big difference is both clubs have been eyeing up Rice for quite some time, and working on the player side, and Chelsea have never been clear frontrunners. When Arsenal and Chelsea go head-to-head for a player, it’s always a battle of styles," said Jacobs.

Jacobs continued:

"Arsenal have a more developed project and almost certain Champions League football, but Chelsea have a long-term vision and aren’t afraid to offer good money, even within their new model, which is designed to lower the overall wage bill. I think what helps Arsenal, though, is they may be prepared to spend a bit more on top targets, given the season they’re having and income they’ll bring in.”

Rice has been a first-team regular for the Hammers in the last few seasons and has appeared 229 times for them across competitions since his debut in 2017.

Blues to have second shot at Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will get a second chance to secure the signature of Edson Alvarez this summer, according to De Telegraaf via Sport Witness. The Blues wanted to sign the Mexican last year, but Ajax refused to let him go. The Premier League side have since invested heavily in midfield, bringing in Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

However, Alvarez remains linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, and it now appears that Ajax could willing to let him go at the end of the season. The Eredivisie giants are reportedly set to target Tijani Reijnders as a replacement for the Mexican.

The London giants were previously willing to offer €60 million for Alvarez and will get their opportunity at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has three goals and two assists in 34 games across competitions for Ajax this season.

Liverpool waiting on Mason Mount decision

Mason Mount has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are closely monitoring Mason Mount's situation at Stamford Bridge, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder's Chelsea contract runs out in less than 18 months. Talks for an extension have not been fruitful so far, and the player has been heavily linked with a departure from the club this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that negotiations with the Blues have not yet collapsed.

"I’ve been asked about emerging links between Mason Mount and Newcastle. For now, no preference has been confirmed on player side, as talks with Chelsea are in stand-by but not 100% collapsed yet," wrote Romano.

He added:

“Liverpool are informed on the situation; but there are also other clubs waiting to know the conditions of the deal in case Chelsea will sell Mount in the summer.”

Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer, and Mount could hit the ground running at Anfield. The Englishman has three goals and six assists across competitions this season for the London giants.

