Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plotting swap deal for Bayern Munich star, club failed in an attempt to sign German prodigy, and more - 11th September 2021

Chelsea are plotting a swap deal involving two German stars. The Blues also failed in their attempt to bring a talented 19-year-old, who recently made his debut for Germany, to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 11 September 2021.

Chelsea plotting swap deal involving Leroy Sane and Timo Werner

Chelsea have their eyes on Leroy Sane

Chelsea are plotting a swap deal involving Leroy Sane and Timo Werner, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Blues are willing to offer Werner for the former Manchester City attacker.

The former RB Leipzig striker has struggled to showcase his talent in front of goal since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer. Werner failed to impress Thomas Tuchel, who has procured Romelu Lukaku this summer.

With the Belgian the preferred choice to lead the line, Werner has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea. The Blues are ready to put an end to his misery, with Bayern Munich interested in his services.

The Premier League giants are proposing a swap deal involving Werner and Sane, who has also struggled for form since moving to the Allianz Arena.

There is no denying Sane’s qualities while he also has the experience of playing in the Premier League for the Citizens. Chelsea believe he could hit it off at Stamford Bridge and are offering him a chance at redemption in a setup he is familiar with. However, it is not clear whether the Bavarians are willing to let Sane leave.

Blues failed in attempt to sign Karim Adeyemi

Chelsea failed with a move for Karim Adeyemi in 2018

Chelsea tried to sign Karim Adeyemi in 2018 without success, according to The Express. The German prodigy was playing for SpVgg Unterhaching at the time and the Blues brought him to London to discuss a potential move. However, the Premier League giants struggled to convince the player’s entourage and a deal failed to materialize.

Chelsea were eager for the German to join their academy, but the player wanted to stay at SpVgg Unterhaching a little longer. Adeyemi, who was only 16 years old at the time, went on to join RB Salzburg and has now developed into one of the hottest properties in Europe.

Chelsea star was offered to Championship side on loan this summer

Ross Barkley had a chance to join West Bromwich Albion on loan this summer

Ross Barkley was offered a loan at West Bromwich Albion this summer, according to Caught Offside via The Telegraph. However, the move failed to materialize due to the Englishman’s wage demands. Barkey ended by staying at Chelsea but is not a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

The player’s representatives strived to garner an opportunity for him to leave the Blues. The Baggies were interested in his services while Chelsea had no problem letting him leave on loan. However, Barkley wanted weekly wages of £110,000, which the Championship side were unable to afford, forcing the deal to break down.

