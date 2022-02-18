Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues prepare new contract for Mason Mount; club make final renewal offer to Andreas Christensen, and more - 17 February 2022

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table after 24 games. Thomas Tuchel’s men have managed 13 wins and eight draws so far this season, and have lost just thrice in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues are preparing a new contract for Mason Mount. Elsewhere, the London side have submitted their final renewal offer to Andreas Christensen. On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 17th February 2022:

Chelsea prepare new contract for Mason Mount

Chelsea are preparing a new contract for Mason Mount (left)

Chelsea are preparing a new contract for Mason Mount, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman’s current deal expires in the summer of 2024. The London side are eager to end speculation about his future by tying him down to a new long-term deal.

Mount rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, and has become a vital cog in Thomas Tuchel’s team. Despite a plethora of options at the club, the 23-year-old has held his own, and carved his place in the starting XI. The Englishman is the player who has featured the most for the Blues since Tuchel has taken charge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



His current Chelsea deal expires in June 2024. Chelsea are planning to open talks with Mason Mount in the coming months. Discussions over new contract have not started yet, no direct contact - but Chelsea want to negotiate this year to avoid problems.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC His current Chelsea deal expires in June 2024. Chelsea are planning to open talks with Mason Mount in the coming months. Discussions over new contract have not started yet, no direct contact - but Chelsea want to negotiate this year to avoid problems. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC His current Chelsea deal expires in June 2024. https://t.co/8lEqqL3bGu

Mount was also named the 2020-21 player of the season at the club. Chelsea are eager to avoid problems down the road by addressing his future immediately.

The London side are in a precarious position regarding the futures of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta. All three players are in the final few months of their current contracts. The Blues have so far found little success in their renewal talks.

It is a situation Tuchel wants to avoid with Mount, who is already attracting attention from clubs around Europe. The Englishman has been outstanding in recent times, but he is also a star of the future. The 23-year-old has not asked to leave, but the Premier League giants are aware potential suitors could look to entice him with lucrative deals.

Chelsea are planning to open talks with the player’s entourage soon. The Blues are yet to initiate the process of extending Mount’s stay, but want to tie him down to a new deal this year.

Blues make final renewal offer to Andreas Christensen

Chelsea have already made their final contract renewal offer to Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea have already made their final contract renewal offer to Andreas Christensen, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish defender is in the final few months of his current deal, and is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe. The London side were close to extending Christensen’s contract last summer. The Dane had a verbal agreement in place with the Blues, who had offered him a new deal.

However, the 25-year-old changed his agent, and had a change of heart regarding the extension. Christensen is among the lowest earners at Stamford Bridge, and desires €10 million in annual wages. However, the Blues have already informed the Dane that they are not ready to improve on their offer from last summer.

Bundesliga duo interested in Armando Broja

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Armando Broja.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Armando Broja, according to The Sun.

The Blues youngster has caught the eye while on loan with Southampton this season. The 20-year-old has attracted attention from clubs in the Premier League and abroad with his explosive performances for the Saints. He has scored eight times this season, including six times in the league. Bundesliga giants Bayern and Dortmund have now entered the fray for his services.

However, the Blues tied Broja to a five-year deal before sending him out on loan. The London side want him as part of their future, and are unlikely to entertain offers for his signature this summer.

