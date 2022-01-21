Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing €15 million bid for Barcelona star; club plotting summer move for Bayern Munich striker, and more - 20 January 2022

Chelsea are preparing for a must-win game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League. The Blues are winless in their last four games in the league. So manager Thomas Tuchel will be desperate for all three points against Spurs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing a €15 million bid for a Barcelona outcast. Elsewhere, the Blues are plotting a summer move for a Bayern Munich striker. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 20th January 2022.

Chelsea preparing €15 million bid for Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea are ready to offer €15 million for Ousmane Dembele, according to journalist Pedro Almeida.

Barcelona have announced that they are ready to offload the Frenchman this month. Dembele is in the final year of his current contract, and is reluctant to sign a new deal. The Blues are plotting to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's wards were expected to take the league by storm this season. They started well, but their season has gone haywire since then, with much of their struggles attributable to their faltering attack.

Chelsea spent a fortune on Romelu Lukaku last summer. Unfortunately, the Belgian has been a disappointment so far. Timo Werner's struggles also seem to have no end, while Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have not justified their presence in the team either. Tuchel is desperate to bring in reinforcements this month, and Dembele's availability has presented an interesting option for the Blues.

The Frenchman has struggled to remain fit at the Camp Nou, but remains one of the deadliest attackers in the world. If Chelsea can manage to keep him injury-free, Dembele could be a superb addition to Tuchel's roster.

Barcelona are eager to cash in on him this month, so Chelsea might secure his services on a cut-price deal.

Blues plotting summer move for Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea are planning to move for Robert Lewandowski if the opportunity arises in the summer, according to Caught Offside via Bild.

The Blues are long-term admirers of the Polish international. Lewandowski is among the most lethal strikers in the world, and his current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in 2023.

GOAL @goal Bayern Munich are planning to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer if he rejects a new contract, according to Sport Bild Bayern Munich are planning to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer if he rejects a new contract, according to Sport Bild 👀 https://t.co/5TFonS1JKX

The Bavarians want to tie him down to a new deal, but Lewandowski could be open to a fresh challenge.

If the Polish international fails to agree an extension, the Bundesliga giants might sell him at the end of the season. The London side are keeping tabs on the situation, and hope to rope in Lewandowski to address their attacking woes.

Chelsea monitoring Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, according to 90 Min. The Serbian striker has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, who are planning to sign him this month. However, the 21-year-old is not convinced with a move to the Emirates, and is keeping his options open.

The Blues are offering him an alternate option. Thomas Tuchel wants a new striker, and is enticed by Vlahovic. However, prising him away could be tough, as there is already intense competition for his signature.

