Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing £50m offer for Bundesliga striker, club have major advantage in Harry Kane chase and more - 18th July 2021

Chelsea are determined to improve their attack this summer, despite winning the UEFA Champions League last season. The Blues scored the least number of goals among the top six of the Premier League in 2020-21. Thomas Tuchel is aware that he cannot bank on his current frontline to fire the side to the top of the table in the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea are looking at a host of targets as a result and want to ensure they have an attack worthy of winning silverware by the end of the summer. The Blues are expected to battle for the Premier League and also defend their Champions League trophy next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 18 July 2021.

Chelsea preparing £50m offer for Bundesliga striker

Chelsea are preparing a £50m offer for Robert Lewandowski, according to The Express via The Sun. The Blues are hot on the heels of Erling Haaland, but it is increasingly clear that the Norwegian will not leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. Thomas Tuchel is desperate to add a new No.9 to his squad and is ready to turn his attentions to alternate targets.

The Premier League giants have identified Lewandowski as the perfect alternative to Haaland and are ready to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will make an ambitious £50m bid to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich after failing in their attempts to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/5Afb4eKhS6 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 18, 2021

The Polish striker has previously hinted at a desire to try a new challenge and Chelsea are preparing to grant his wish. Lewandowski is among the most lethal strikers in the world and is coming off a fantastic 2020-21 season, where he scored 48 goals from 40 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

However, the 32-year-old is indispensable to the Bavarians’ cause, and with two years left on his contract, securing his signature will not be easy.

Blues have an advantage in Harry Kane chase

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Tammy Abraham could give Chelsea a huge advantage in the race for Harry Kane, according to Caught Offside via Athletic. The Blues are eager to add a new striker to their ranks this summer and are keeping a close eye on Kane. The Englishman wants a move away from Spurs this summer and Manchester City are monitoring him with interest.

However, it appears that Chelsea could leapfrog their rivals in the battle for Kane, provided they are willing to include Abraham in a player-plus-cash deal for the Spurs star.

Chelsea ready to submit bid for Serie A striker

Chelsea are ready to submit a bid for Romelu Lukaku, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti. The Blues have the Belgian on their list of alternatives for Erling Haaland and are planning to dive for the Inter Milan striker this summer. Lukaku has been in terrific form since joining the Nerazzurri in 2019 and has registered 64 goals and 16 assists from 95 games for the Serie A side.

Chelsea are mulling over alternative targets after their player-plus-cash deal for Haaland was rejected. However, the Blues could have a tough time convincing their former player to move to Stamford Bridge, given that Lukaku has already spoken of a desire to stay at Inter next season.

