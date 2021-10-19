Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing blockbuster contract renewal offer for English midfielder; Edouard Mendy reflects on Ballon d'Or snub, and more - 19th October 2021

Chelsea will be confident of carrying their Premier League form into the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The Blues are second in Group H and face Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Matchday Three.

The holders are doing well in the Premier League, topping the standings after eight games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing a blockbuster contract renewal offer for an English midfielder who has been in fine form of late. Elsewhere, Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has shared his thoughts on missing out on the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 19th October 2021.

Chelsea preparing blockbuster contract renewal offer for Mason Mount

Chelsea are preparing a blockbuster contract for Mason Mount.

Chelsea are preparing a blockbuster contract for Mason Mount, according to Goal. The Englishman has been indispensable under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, so the Blues are ready to reward him for his services.

The 22-year-old is among the lowest earners at the club, with weekly wages of around £75,000. Mount's current deal expires in June 2024, but the London side are eager to ensure he stays at the club beyond that.

Chelsea are ready to make the Englishman one of the highest earners at the club. Mount's new contract will at least double his current salary. However, the Blues have not made a former offer to the player yet. The London side are busy attending to the likes of Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger.

Mount, meanwhile, loves the club and is eager to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. But the Englishman is aware that he deserves to be paid at par with the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. Mount is a popular figure in the Chelsea dressing room, and is highly valued by his teammates.

Edouard Mendy reflects on Ballon d'Or snub

Edouard Mendy has no hard feelings at not being included in the final shortlist for the Ballon d'Or award.

Edouard Mendy says he has no hard feelings at not being included in the final shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. The Senegalese goalkeeper was a glaring miss on the 30-man list, and his absence was condemned by players and fans alike.

However, speaking to Canal+ Sport Afrique, as relayed by The Express, the Chelsea star refused to call the snub an injustice.

"Do I think it’s an injustice? No, I wouldn’t use that word. It’s something that motivates me to go forward, to work and perform at club level and with my country.

Mendy also opened up about the support he received and claimed the love pushes him to work harder.

"All this affection and recognition is what pushes me to work and continue to get titles with club and country. It’s just happiness and motivation.”

Newcastle United and Leeds United interested in Chelsea's Ross Barkley

Newcastle United and Leeds United have entered the race for Ross Barkley,

Newcastle United and Leeds United have entered the race for Ross Barkley, according to 90 Min. The Chelsea star is already wanted by Burnley, who are hoping to convince the Blues to sanction a move for Barkley in January.

However, the Clarets will have to fend off interest from Leeds as well as the Magpies to secure Barkley's services. Newcastle already have the Englishman on their wish list, and with Barkley eager to leave Chelsea next year, a bidding war for his services could ensue.

