Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing blockbuster deal for German defender; club in no hurry to renew Mason Mount contract, and more - 25th November 2021

Chelsea secured qualification to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 4-0 demolition of Juventus at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are now atop Group H, having won four of their five games in the competition so far.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing a blockbuster offer for Antonio Rudiger, hoping to convince him to stay on at the club. Elsewhere, The Blues are in no hurry to renew Mason Mount's contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 25th November 2021.

Chelsea preparing blockbuster deal for Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea are ready to offer Antonio Rudiger a blockbuster new contract.

Chelsea are ready to offer Antonio Rudiger a blockbuster new contract, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The German defender is in the final year of his current deal with The Blues. The London side are eager to keep him at Stamford Bridge, and have already made him a new offer. However, Rudiger is not happy with the new proposal.

The German international has become a pillar at the back for Chelsea since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. Rudiger has emerged as one of the top defenders in Europe under his compatriot.

It is no wonder why he is wanted by a host of top clubs around Europe, including Real Madrid. Los Blancos are hoping to lure Rudiger away with a lucrative package once he becomes a free agent next summer.

Thomas Tuchel is hoping for an Antonio Rudiger contract extension!

However, The Blues are eager to avoid that situation. Chelsea are aware that securing a suitable replacement for Rudiger could be a costly affair.

The London side have learnt a lesson with their failed pursuit of Jules Kounde in the summer. The Blues are now willing to offer Rudiger a contract worth €14 million per year. Chelsea are also ready to award him with a €10 million loyalty bonus to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Blues in no hurry to renew Mason Mount contract

Chelsea are in no hurry to renew Mason Mount's contract.

Chelsea are in no hurry to renew Mason Mount's contract, according to The Express via The Telegraph.

Recent rumours suggest that the Englishman is unsettled at Stamford Bridge. Mount is among the lowest earners at the club, and as per reports, he feels underappreciated. However, The Blues are hardly losing any sleep over Mount's future at the club.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Mason Mount.



The England international feels Chelsea are not meeting what he hopes for in a new contract and could now look to force an exit.



The England international feels Chelsea are not meeting what he hopes for in a new contract and could now look to force an exit.

The Englishman is tied with Chelsea till the summer of 2024. The Blues are happy with his contributions, and believe there's no reason to panic at the moment. The London side will likely begin talks for Mount's extension at the end of the ongoing season only.

Chelsea willing to negotiate with Barcelona for Timo Werner

Chelsea are ready to begin negotiations with Barcelona regarding a move for Timo Werner.

Chelsea are ready to begin negotiations with Barcelona regarding a move for Timo Werner, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The German attacker has struggled for form since arriving at Stamford Bridge. So The Blues are ready to cut short his stay at the club.

Barcelona are interested in his services, and the player is also ready to move to Camp Nou. Chelsea are willing to facilitate his transfer in January, and might entertain offers from the Blaugrana this winter.

Edited by Bhargav