Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing bumper new deal for Reece James, Juventus willing to include Adrien Rabiot in Jorginho offer, and more - 1 May 2022

Chelsea will travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be aiming for three points against the Toffees after splitting points n midweek against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the Blues are preparing a bumper new deal for Reece James amid growing interest from Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Juventus are willing to include Adrien Rabiot in an offer for Jorginho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 1st May 2022:

Chelsea preparing bumper new deal for Reece James

Reece James is all set to receive a massive pay hike.

Chelsea are preparing a bumper new deal for Reece James, according to 90 Min. The Englishman is one of the finest full-backs in the Premier League at the moment. James has five goals and six assists this season, and his exploits have earned him admirers at Real Madrid. The London giants are undertaking measures to keep their prized asset at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for the Blues since breaking into the first team in the 2019-20 season. James has evolved in leaps and bounds since his debut and is among Tuchel’s first-choice players now. The German manager’s influence has helped the right-back realise his potential, prompting Los Blancos to sit up and take notice.

Real Madrid have made an early transfer approach for Reece James. Madrid's plan is to sign the wing-back in the 2023 summer transfer window

Chelsea are worried that the La Liga giants could attempt to prise James away to the Santiago Bernabeu. James is tied to the club till the summer of 2025 but is one of the lowest earners at Stamford Bridge. The London giants are ready to offer him a significant raise, keeping in mind his impressive rise to fame. The new offer is likely to add one or two more years to his current contract.

James is also eager to commit himself to the Blues. The player wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and even harbours dreams of wearing the armband one day. The Premier League side hope that tying him down to a new deal will end Real Madrid’s interest in the Englishman.

Juventus willing to include Adrien Rabiot in Jorginho offer

Jorginho has admirers in Turin.

Juventus are ready to include Adrien Rabiot in their offer for Jorginho, according to The Hard Tackle via But! Football Club.

The Bianconeri are planning to rejuvenate their midfield this summer as they look to get back to their halcyon days. Jorginho has emerged as an option for the Serie A giants. The Italian’s contract with the Premier League side expires in 2023, and the player is open to a return to his home country.

Juventus are even willing to part ways with Rabiot to help a move see the light of day. Tuchel has already worked with the Frenchman during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The German is likely to target a new midfielder this summer and could be open to reuniting with his former player.

Antonio Cassano advises Barcelona against signing Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has advised Barcelona against signing Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, with the Blaugrana looking to add more bite to their attack.

Speaking on Bobo TV, as relayed by Football Italia, Cassano said that Lukaku won’t fit Barcelona’s style of play.

“I’m in love with Barca’s philosophy, but if they sign Lukaku, I won’t watch a game anymore. He can’t play three passes with Chelsea, where he has no competition; at Barcelona they play 55 before going for goal, how could he do it?” said Cassano.

Lukaku has struggled on his return to Chelsea last summer, netting just 12 times across competitions.

