Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing offer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder; club reignite interest in Inter Milan defender, and more - September 28, 2022

Chelsea are getting ready their trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday (October 1) to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. New manager Graham Potter will look for his first win in the Blues dugout.

Meanwhile, the Blues are preparing an offer for a Borussia Dortmund midfielder, as per journalist Ben Jacobs. Elsewhere, the London giants have reignited their interest in an Inter Milan defender and want to dive for him in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 28, 2022:

Chelsea preparing offer for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Jude Bellingham, Ben Jacobs has reported. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is generating attention from clubs around Europe, and the Blues are also interested in his signature.

Graham Potter is likely to sanction midfield reinforcements next summer, with both Jorginho and N’Golo Kante in the final year of their respective contract.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Manchester United have work to do. Bellingham sees #UCL football as essential. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Bellingham and would be prepared to structure a deal in very preferable manner for Dortmund. But like #MUFC #CFC are not currently frontrunners. Manchester United have work to do. Bellingham sees #UCL football as essential. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Bellingham and would be prepared to structure a deal in very preferable manner for Dortmund. But like #MUFC, #CFC are not currently frontrunners.

The London giants have their eyes on Bellingham, although the teenager is likely to cost a fortune. Chelsea are willing to offer a structured deal for the player according to Dortmund’s liking to jump ahead of the queue. However, the Blues are not the frontrunners for Bellingham’s signature.

Blues reignite interest in Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Denzel Dumfries, according to Corriere dello Sport via Caught Offside.

The London giants have held an interest in the Dutch full-back for a while, but a move didn't materialise this summer. The 26-year-old has been impressive for Inter Milan this season, scoring twice in nine appearances.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Chelsea are planning to increase the offer they made for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries to €50m, but would be willing to loan him back if the deal went through in January. (Corriere dello Sport) Chelsea are planning to increase the offer they made for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries to €50m, but would be willing to loan him back if the deal went through in January. (Corriere dello Sport) https://t.co/NEuZN8p38I

Dumfries thrives in the wing-back system that has been used at Stamford Bridge recently, making him a superb choice for the club. The Blues are willing to sign the player and loan him back to the Nerazzurri for the rest of the campaign.

Pat Nevin excited about Chelsea's game against AC Milan

Pat Nevin is excited to see Chelsea lock horns with AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on October 5 at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are bottom of Group E after two games, with one draw and a defeat, while the Rosonneri are at the top.

In his column for the club's website, Nevin said that the game against the Serie A champions has historical significance.

"When you consider both clubs and their huge impacts in European football, it can only be described as a historical tie. To be fair, Milan’s real heydays were just coming to an end when our glorious 20-year rise to the top was just in its infancy," wrote Nevin.

He continued:

"They won the Champions League in 2007 but haven’t been in the final since, while we got to the final the following season in 2008 in Moscow and then became regulars at the business end of the Champions League year after year following that."

Nevin added that even though Potter won’t speak of it, the Milan midweek tie will be on the back of his mind.

"As usual, the manager will not say a word about any of these matches and will only be willing to talk about Palace this weekend, and that is the right way to be. He will, however, have to plan, and that planning should be as intriguing as anything else in this coming month at the club. The planning will be as much in the players’ psyche as the team’s shape," wrote Nevin.

Potter started his Stamford Bridge tenure with a draw against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

