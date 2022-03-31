Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing offer for Paulo Dybala; Antonio Rudiger wants €10 million per year to join Juventus, and more - 31 March 2022

Chelsea are on a six-game winning run across competitions. Thomas Tuchel's side next face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing an offer for Paulo Dybala. Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger wants an annual salary of €10 million to move to Juventus. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 31st March 2022:

Chelsea preparing offer for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Paulo Dybala, according to 90 Min. The Argentinean is all set to leave Juventus at the end of the season when his current contract expires. The Blues are planning to unleash him in the Premier League next season.

Dybala has been a valuable member of the Bianconeri squad since arriving at the club in 2015. He has amassed nearly 300 appearances for the Serie A giants, scoring 113 goals and setting up 48 others. Juventus are keen to tie him down to a new deal, but negotiations for an extension have failed to reach a conclusive end.

The Serie A giants are ready to let him leave on a Bosman move, prompting a scramble for his signature. The Blues are among a host of clubs eager to sign Dybala this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his attack at the end of the season. The German is likely to offload Christian Pulisic this year.

The American has struggled to hit the right chords at Stamford Bridge and is tipped to move. Timo Werner is also itching for an exit from Stamford Bridge after growing frustrated with the lack of chances. The German's departure could free up Chelsea's wage bill and enable the club to invest heavily in Dybala's contract.

The Argentinean could be a superb addition to Tuchel's roster, adding a further bite to his formidable frontline. The Blues have already held talks with the 28-year-old's representatives regarding a possible move.

The London side could initiate formal talks with the player once their ownership issues are sorted out. However, the player is also wanted by multiple clubs around Europe, including Arsenal and Manchester United. He has bagged 13 goals and six assists across competitions this season.

Antonio Rudiger wants €10 million per year to join Juventus

Antonio Rudiger is tipped to leave this summer.

Antonio Rudiger want €10 million per year to move to Juventus, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The German defender's current contract with Chelsea is set to run out this summer. The Blues want to tie him down to a new deal but have failed to convince him to stay. The Bianconeri are preparing to sign him on a Bosman move.

The Serie A giants are willing to offer the 29-year-old €6 million per year, excluding bonuses. However, Rudiger wants a €30 million signing-on fee and a contract worth €10 million per year.

Juventus remain eager to negotiate a reduced deal and are leading the race for his signature. They have to act quickly before other European heavyweights flex their muscles. A stay at Stamford Bridge for Rudiger cannot be ruled out either.

Blues contemplating Tammy Abraham move

Tammy Abraham could make a sensational return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are pondering over a move to sign Tammy Abraham, according to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Mercato Web. The Blues allowed the Englishman to join AS Roma last summer but were left to rue that decision. Abraham has been on fire this season, while the Premier League giants have struggled with striker woes.

Tuchel is planning to rectify that this summer. Romelu Lukaku has struggled since his return, while Timo Werner is planning to leave as well.

The London giants have inserted a €80 million buyback clause in Abraham's contract, but it will only be effective next summer. As such, they will have to compete with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for his services this summer. Abraham has scored 23 times this season.

