Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not prioritising Brennan Johnson deal; Lewis Hall wanted Newcastle move, and more - August 24, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to host Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday (August 25) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to register his first win since taking charge of the team last month.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not prioritising a move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson. Elsewhere, Blues defender Lewis Hall wanted to join Newcastle United, where he has moved to on loan, this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 24, 2023:

Chelsea not prioritising Brennan Johnson deal

Brennan Johnson has turned heads at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not pushing to sign Brennan Johnson, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the Nottingham Forest forward in recent days. Recent reports have suggested that the Welshman is a priority for Pochettino.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has brushed those reports aside.

“Despite rumours in the last few days about Brennan Johnson and Chelsea, from what I understand he’s not a priority target for the Blues.

"There are no concrete negotiations with Nottingham Forest at this stage, and although things can change in the final days of the transfer window, at the moment, Chelsea are not considering Johnson as a priority target for that position,” wrote Romano.

The London giants are expected to further bolster their attack before the end of the transfer window.

Lewis Hall wanted Newcastle move

Lewis Hall wanted to join Newcastle United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The teenage defender was highly rated at Chelsea and was expected to become a star at the club. However, the Blues surprised fans by allowing him to move to St. James’ Park on loan with an option to buy next summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano argued that the transfer was in the best interests of all parties involved.

“I’m aware about reports that some figures inside Chelsea weren’t happy with the Lewis Hall exit. Still, this is football – it’s impossible to sign 15 players and not sell anyone.

"Sometimes, if you produce many talents, you have to make some choices and also… some money, for Financial Fair Play. Also, the player insisted to join Newcastle, so it was the best option for all parties,” wrote Romano.

The London giants are well stocked at left-back, with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, which could be why Hall was allowed to leave.

Nicolas Jackson backed to be a success at Stamford Bridge

Nicolas Jackson arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reckons Nicolas Jackson will find his feet at Stamford Bridge.

The Senegalese forward arrived at the club from Villarreal this summer and started both games for the Blues. His addition to Pochettino’s squad has come as a surprise, as he isn’t proven at the highest level.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Hasselbaink said that Jackson will prove his worth once he gets fully acquainted with his new teammates.

“Nkunku being out (means) there’s a lot of creativity missing for the strikers. Also now Chukwuemeka being out (means) there’s a lot of creativity (missing and) hopefully his injury is not that bad.

"I would have loved to have seen Jackson take the penalty (against West Ham) to be honest because if he scores, that would give him a little bit of confidence and he would be off the mark,” said Hasselbaink.

Hasselbaink continued:

“I’ve liked what I’ve seen. He led the line really well against Liverpool. He was a handful against West Ham.

"He just needs a little bit of help, but that also just takes time to get to know your teammates and for your teammates to know you. The Premier League is not an easy league. It’s the hardest league. (and) it’s the best league. He’ll be fine.”

Jackson scored 13 goals in 38 games for the Yellow Submarine last season.