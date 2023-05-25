Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues prioritising Victor Osimhen deal; Frank Lampard opens up on Mason Mount future, and more - May 25, 2023

Chelsea travel to Old Trafford on Thursday (May 25) to face Manchester United in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's team are coming off a 1-0 defeat to champions Manchester City at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues have made Napoli striker Victor Osimhen their numero uno target this summer. Elsewhere, Blues boss Frank Lampard has admitted that midfielder Mason Mount's future remains unclear.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 25, 2023:

Chelsea prioritising Victor Osimhen deal

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have made Victor Osimhen their prime target ahead of the summer, according to talkSPORT.

The Nigerian has been in blistering form for Napoli this season, and his efforts have been instrumental in helping the club win Serie A. The 24-year-old has 28 goals and five assists in 37 games across competitions this season, turning heads at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 to lead the line under Mauricio Pochettino, who's widely regarded to take over at Stamford Bridge. The Argentinean manager would ideally like a reunion with Harry Kane, but Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to let him move across London.

Chelsea have turned to Osimhen as a result but face competition from Manchester United for his services. However, with the Red Devils yet to solve their ownership issues, the Blues could leapfrog them in the race for the Nigerian.

Frank Lampard opens up on Mason Mount future

Mason Mount's future remains up in the air.

Frank Lampard has said that Mason Mount's future is yet to be resolved. The English midfielder enters the final year of his contract this summer but is yet to commit his future to the club. Chelsea are locked in negotiations to extend his stay, but talks haven't been fruitful so far.

Speaking to the press, as cited by RTE, Lampard was full of praise for Mount.

"It's a hard one for me to comment on because I'm not inside Mason's head, and from the club's point of view, my role is clearly what it is. In the practical sense, it's completely between both sides on that front. I'm not surprised because this is football," said Lampard

He continued:

"Does everyone know that I really like Mason Mount as a lad and as a football player? Yes, sure, of course they do. I wish him the best personally and sitting here with my Chelsea top on now, I've seen what Mason has delivered at this club. But we'll see."

Lampard added that academy stars like Mount and Reece James have been a real positive at Stamford Bridge.

"(Players) have come through and been very good, and now, it's delivered in terms of people that are affecting the team, or have been sold on for big money," said Lampard.

He added:

"That's been a real positive, so I think it's important we try and keep that feeling that younger players can see a pathway to get into the Chelsea team and play for the team they will grow to love, which is Mason, which is Reece James etc. Of course in an ideal world those players stay with the club, but again in modern football it isn't always that clear."

Mount has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days.

Blues don't need new goalkeeper, says Paul Brown

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been impressive this season.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Chelsea do not need to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

The Blues have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in their ranks but are reportedly looking for a new face. The Spaniard has enjoyed a resurgent season at Stamford Bridge, registering 12 clean sheets in 37 appearances across competitions.

Mendy, meanwhile, has endured a dip in form this season and remains linked with a move away. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that Kepa and Mendy are good enough to manage the No. 1 position between them next season.

"There was a time when everyone expected Arrizabalaga to be sold. He was public enemy number one after what happened in the Carabao Cup final, but he's got himself back in the team and played well," said Brown.

He continued:

"Mendy, okay, he might have had a dip in form and lost his place. But for a whole season, he was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. So, I don't understand why Chelsea would be looking for another one.”

The London giants are reportedly eyeing Inter Milan's Andre Onana ahead of the summer.

