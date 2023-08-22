Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues reach Folarin Balogun agreement, club agree Djordje Petrovic deal, and more - August 22, 2023

Chelsea remain keen to further upgrade their squad despite already investing a fortune in new players this summer. Mauricio Pochettino's team were handed a reality check by West Ham United over the weekend as they lost to the Hammers 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Blues have agreed personal terms with Folarin Balogun ahead of a possible move. Elsewhere, the London giants have struck a deal to sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from August 22, 2023.

Chelsea reach Folarin Balogun agreement

Folarin Balogun is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, according to Football Transfers. The Blues remain on the hunt for a new striker this summer, with Romelu Lukaku expected to leave. The Belgian striker is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the season and is eager to end his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants have already identified Balogun as his replacement. The US international is behind Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order at Arsenal and is looking to leave in search of regular football.

The Gunners are willing to let him go this summer but want £50m to part ways with their prized asset. Inter Milan were interested in the 22-year-old but have backed out due to the high asking price.

Chelsea have now entered the room, but have already informed Arsenal that they won't match the player's valuation. Instead, the Blues will only offer up to £30m for Balogun. The London giants are likely to face competition from Monaco for the US international's services.

Blues agree Djordje Petrovic deal

Chelsea have agreed a £14m deal with New England Revolution to sign Djordje Petrovic, according to Sky Sports. The Blues have revamped their goalkeeper department over the summer.

Eduoard Mendy was allowed to leave for Saudi Arabia, while Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on loan. Mauricio Pochettino has already roped in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion to be his new No. 1.

However, the Argentinean was on the hunt for a backup and has found his man in Petrovic. The London giants will pay the MLS side £12.5m upfront, with a further £1.5m in add-ons. The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar rise with New England Revolution this season, registering seven clean sheets from 22 appearances in the MLS

Chelsea likely to reject Tottenham approach for Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea are likely to turn down Tottenham Hotspur's advances for Conor Gallagher, according to Caught Offside. The English midfielder has struggled in recent times at Stamford Bridge and was expected to leave this summer. However, he has started both games this season under Mauricio Pochettino, who could be tempted to keep him on his roster.

Spurs, meanwhile, are looking for a new midfielder and Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on Gallagher. The Lillywhites are discussing internally about the move and are willing to pay £40m for the player. They are also hoping to lure the player with promises of regular game time.

However, the Blues are unlikely to let the 23-year-old go as they believe he still has a part to play under Pochettino. The animosity between the two clubs also makes a move next to impossible.