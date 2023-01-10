Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues reach Joao Felix agreement; club in talks to sign Sporting full-back, and more - January 10, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday (January 11) in the Premier League. Graham Potter will be eager to pick up three points to arrest his team's recent slide.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist David Ornstein has said that the Blues have reached an agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan. Elsewhere, journalist Simon Phillips has said that the London giants are in talks to sign a Sporting full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 10, 2023:

Chelsea reach Joao Felix agreement

Joao Felix is all set to arrive at Stamford Bridge on loan.

Chelsea have struck an agreement with Atletico Madrid to take Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season, according to David Ornstein via Caught Offside.

The final paperwork is still pending, but the London giants will reportedly pay €11 million loan fee for the Portuguese forward. The 23-year-old is unsettled at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Atletico Madrid are willing to allow him to leave on a temporary move.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are now expected to close in on João Félix deal in 24/48h — as final details of the agreement with Atletico Madrid are being finalised. All parties ready to prepare documents and get it signed. Full package around €11m, salary covered by Chelsea.

The La Liga giants previously wanted a six-month loan fee of €21 million, which was a deal breaker for quite a few of Felix's suitors. However, the Blues have reportedly convinced Los Rojiblancos to accept a reduced offer.

The Portuguese has been courted by Manchester United and Arsenal but has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Blues in talks to sign Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are engaged in talks with Pedro Porro's agent regarding a possible move this month, according to Simon Phillips.

The Spanish full-back has earned rave reviews with his performances for Sporting recently. The Blues are eager to bring in a new right-back to add more competition for Reece James and have the 23-year-old among their shortlisted targets.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport There are reportedly 'chances' that Chelsea could 'hijack' Tottenham's move to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting this month.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the London giants also have Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries on their wishlist.

"On Pedro Porro, again they’re speaking to his agent to see if a move would be viable this month. Jeremie Frimpong is another one that’s up there. I’ve not had anything on Denzel Dumfries yet, but he’s another one that they’ve looked at. Those three are the main ones I’d say and the key right-backs they’re looking at to add some competition for Reece James,” said Phillips.

Porro has registered two goals and ten assists in 22 games across competitions this season.

Stan Collymore urges Mykhalyo Mudryk to move to Stamford Bridge

Mykhalyo Mudryk has ignited a battle in London for his signature.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Mykhalyo Mudryk to turn down Arsenal in favour of a move to Chelsea. The Shakhtar Donetsk winger is a target for the Gunners this month, but the Blues are also interested in the 21-year-old.

Arsenal Legend @MaskedSaliba

between Arsenal and Shaktar on 40 million plus 20 million Rejected.



Arsenal have refined their offer to sign Left side Attacker Mykhalyo Mudryk, as further talks between Arsenal and Shaktar on 40 million plus 20 million Rejected. Chelsea still has interest in signing Mykhaylo Mudryk if the Arsenal Deal does collapse. #AFC

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that a move to Stamford Bridge would be a better long-term project for the Ukrainian.

"If you believe all the reports surrounding Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk, he has a choice between moving to Arsenal and Chelsea,” said Collymore.

He added:

“I know some fans will argue that considering where both clubs are at the minute, if he were to choose the Blues over the Gunners, it’ll only be for the money, and that may well be true, but for me, Chelsea is still the more attractive project. If Boehly can sell Chelsea’s future to Mudryk, then that’s the more alluring option. "

He continued:

"If I had the choice, I’d choose Chelsea over Arsenal, and that’s not me dismissing the good work Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are doing, but I just think over a three or four-year period, the Blues are the better project, and the club more likely to consistently compete for silverware – so all that being considered, I wouldn’t be surprised if Mudryk ended up at Stamford Bridge."

Mudryk has appeared 18 times across competitions for Shakhtar this season, scoring ten goals and setting up eight more.

