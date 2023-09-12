Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues reach Victor Osimhen agreement; club urged to be patient with Mauricio Pochettino, and more - September 12, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (September 17). The Blues will be desperate for a win following a home loss to Nottingham Forest in their previous outing before the international break.

Meanwhile, the London giants have reached an agreement to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in 2024. Elsewhere, the Premier League side have been urged to be patient with new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 12, 2023:

Chelsea reach Victor Osimhen agreement

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Victor Osimhen, according to Football Transfers.

The Nigerian striker has been outstanding for Napoli recently, powering them to the Serie A title last season. His efforts made him a much sought-after player this summer, but the Italian side had no desire to let him go.

However, the 24-year-old is expected to leave Napoli next year, and the Blues are in talks to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Although Arsenal are also interested in Osimhen, Chelsea have stolen a march on their local rivals. The aforementioned report adds that the Blues have agreed a deal that would see the Nigerian arrive in the summer of 2024.

Pochettino opted not to sign an established No. 9 this summer, preferring to rope in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal instead. Osimhen's arrival next year could see the Argentinean's plan take shape.

Blues urged to be patient with Mauricio Pochettino

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has urged the club to be patient with Mauricio Pochettino.

Todd Boehly took over the reins of the club from Roman Abramovich last year and has spent close to £1.1 billiob in three transfer windows. Pochettino was handed the keys to the first team in July but has overseen a rocky start to his reign.

Cahill, though, told the The Metro that the Argentinean is the right man to take the Blues forward.

"When you have so many changes, it does take time. The ability is there, first and foremost, but it takes time to learn this league and get experience. You get experience good and bad; football’s not all roses. They’ve had a few sticky results, and that will give them some experience," said Cahill.

He continued:

"In contrast to that, the manager has obviously got bundles of experience in this league, so I think he’s a great person to guide them through this.

"Obviously it’s quite disappointing in terms of the results, but the average age of the squad is very, very young, and it’s a new squad that’s been put together."

Boehly has sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter following disappointing results last season.

Saudi Arabian clubs blamed for Romelu Lukaku summer fiasco

Romelu Lukaku moved to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Romelu Lukaku's agent Sebastien Ledure reckons the emergence of Saudi Arabian clubs affected his client's move away from Chelsea this year. The Belgian striker joined AS Roma on loan this summer, but the Blues were eager for a permanent end to his association.

Ledure told RTL the arrival of clubs from the Middle East prompted the London giants to hike their asking price for Lukaku.

"It was very difficult, even impossible at the start of the transfer window, to talk about a loan solution.

"And what the owners of Chelsea were looking for was above all to find a definitive solution, a transaction, a transfer definitive. And the real change that happened this summer was the arrival of Saudi clubs on the international transfer market," said Ledure.

He continued:

“They have set the bar so high in terms of the transfer compensation offered to European clubs, and in this case to Chelsea, that it has become very difficult for European clubs to line up, and, therefore, on the one hand, you have a club that is not opposed to a transfer.

"On the other hand, they are going to seek the maximum transfer fee which, obviously, in this case, it was only the Saudi clubs that could achieve such large amounts.”

A lot of big-name players, like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, moved to Saudi Arabia this summer on blockbuster contracts, but Lukaku wanted to stay in Europe.