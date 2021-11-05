Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to battle Barcelona for Bayern Munich star; AS Roma planning January move for English midfielder, and more - 5th November 2021

Chelsea will look to continue their winning streak in the Premier League when Burnley pay visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues have won all four games in the league since losing to Manchester City at the end of September.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ready to battle Barcelona for a Bayern Munich star. Elsewhere, AS Roma are interested in a Blues midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 5th November 2021.

Chelsea ready to battle Barcelona for Kingsley Coman

Chelsea are ready to compete with Barcelona for the services of Kingsley Coman.

The Frenchman has become a key player for Bayern Munich since joining them in 2015. Coman has registered 210 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 43 times and setting up 51 others. However, the Frenchman is reluctant to sign an extension with the Bundesliga giants. So Chelsea believe they could prise him away from the Allianz Arena.

Coman's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023. If he continues to stall an extension, Bayern Munich will be forced to offload him at the end of the season. The Bavarians want to avoid a repeat of the 'David Alaba' scenario, so Chelsea are aiming to take advantage of the situation.

The Blues are long-term admirers of the Frenchman, and have been linked with the player in the past. Despite a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal, Chelsea's interest in Coman is understandable.

Hakim Ziyech is generating interest from Atletico Madrid, while Timo Werner's future also hangs in the balance. The Blues want to rope in Coman to strengthen their attack next summer. However, they will have to ward off competition from Barcelona to secure his signature.

AS Roma planning January move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

AS Roma are planning a January move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Loftus-Cheek has been in and out of the Blues' starting eleven this season. However, the Englishman has been afforded opportunities in recent games because of injuries to Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante. Loftus-Cheek has appeared 91 times for Chelsea so far, scoring 12 goals.

Trevor Chalobah signs contract extension with Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah has put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea.

The English defender has appeared ten times for The Blues this season, scoring two goals. Chalobah has emerged as a key player for Thomas Tuchel, and his new deal perhaps signifies Tuchel's faith in him.

Speaking after signing a deal that will keep him at Chelsea until 2026, Chalobah said it was a dream come true.

“It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club, and hopefully, the dream continues,” said Chalobah.

Edited by Bhargav