Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to discuss Timo Werner move with Borussia Dortmund; Juventus propose Jorginho swap deal, and more - 2 March 2022

Chelsea will travel to Kenilworth Road on Wednesday to face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The London side won 2-1 against Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the competition last month. However, they are coming off a 10-11 defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready for discussions with Borussia Dortmund regarding a move for Timo Werner., who has failed to get going at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Juventus are proposing a swap deal for Blues midfielder Jorginho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 2nd March 2022:

Chelsea ready to discuss Timo Werner move with Borussia Dortmund

Timo Werner (right) could be on his way back to Germany.

Chelsea are ready for talks with Borussia Dortmund regarding a move for Timo Werner, according to The Hard Tackle via Sky Sports Germany. The German forward has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge since his arrival two years ago. Dortmund are now willing to take him back to the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old joined the London side in 2020 with a huge reputation. Unfortunately, Werner's time in the Premier League has not been rosy. The German has struggled to cope with the rigours of the English game. His situation has not improved since compatriot Thomas Tuchel took over either.

Werner has dropped further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku last summer. The German has scored just six goals this campaign, and is a pale shadow of the player who lit up the Bundesliga a few seasons ago.

The Blues are not actively looking to offload him at the moment. However, the club could listen to reasonable offers for him in the summer.

Despite his struggles, Werner is not short of options. Dortmund are monitoring the 25-year-old closely, and believe a return to his old hunting ground could rejuvenate the player.

The Bundesliga giants are searching for an able replacement for Erling Haaland, who could leave the club at the end of the season. The Norwegian is a much sought-after player, and has quite a few European heavyweights hot on his heels.

Dortmund might be powerless to stop Haaland's departure, amid rumours of a release clause of €75 million that gets active this summer. The German club want Werner to take Haaland's place in the team. Meanwhile, they also have Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi on their radar.

The Blues are willing to sit down at the table with the Bundesliga side to chalk out a move. A return to his homeland could help Werner stay in contention for a place in Germany's team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Juventus propose Jorginho swap deal

Jorginho has been a regular feature for Chelsea.

Juventus are proposing a swap deal involving Jorginho and Adrien Rabiot, according to Caught Offside via TuttoJuve.

The Italian midfielder's future at Chelsea continues to hang in the balance. Jorginho has been linked with a return to Serie A for some time. Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri is now ready to bring him to Turin.

The 30-year-old's current contract with Chelsea expires next summer. The London side are already linked with quite a few midfield targets this year. Rabiot could be of interest too, as he is four years younger than the Italian, and can carry out multiple roles in midfield.

The versatile Frenchman has admirers in the Blues' hierarchy, so a move could work out for all parties involved.

Roman Abramovich ready to sell club

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is willing to sell the club, according to The Hard Tackle via The Daily Telegraph.

The Russian has already informed potential buyers that he is willing to accept offers for the Blues. Abramovich has previously rejected bids in the region of £2.2 billion, and wants an offer over £4 billion. Interestingly, Chelsea also owe their owner around £2 billion.

At least three parties are interested in the club, while four others have been notified to submit proposals. The Russian bought the London side in 2003, and has overseen a hugely successful time at Stamford Bridge. The club have won 21 trophies under his reign.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



If this is the end, thank you Roman Abramovich. 19 years. 21 trophies. Every major trophy won.If this is the end, thank you Roman Abramovich. 19 years. 21 trophies. Every major trophy won.If this is the end, thank you Roman Abramovich. 💙 https://t.co/EK405yvjEC

However, the 55-year-old is currently in panic mode, as sanctions could be imposed on him in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine amid his reported close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich recently handed over the 'stewardship and care' of the club to Chelsea's charitable foundation. He is reportedly selling most of his properties in the UK, including his mansion in the Kensington Palace Gardens. Now, the oligarch is looking to sell Chelsea Football Club as well.

Edited by Bhargav