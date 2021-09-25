Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to offer €75 million for Juventus star; Barcelona enter race for German defender, and more - 24th September 2021

Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a highly anticipated Premier League game.

The Blues bandwagon has shown no signs of slowing down, so the Cityzens will have to be at their best to stop Thomas Tuchel’s wards.

Meanwhile, off the field, Chelsea are ready to offer €75 million for a Dutch defender, who has been indispensable for Juventus of late. Moreover, Barcelona have entered the race to sign a Blues defender, whose current deal expires next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 24th September 2021.

Chelsea ready to offer €75 million for Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are ready to break the bank for Matthijs de Ligt,

Chelsea are willing to offer €75 million for the services of Matthijs de Ligt, according to Caught Offside via Don Balon.

The Blues remain desperate to add a world-class defender to their ranks, having missed out on Jules Kounde this summer. The Premier League giants were eager to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge before Sevilla hiked their asking price in the eleventh hour.

Chelsea are expected to return for Kounde next summer, but the La Liga giants could continue to play spoilsport. As such, the Blues have begun exploring alternate options, and De Ligt has emerged as a possible target. The Dutchman remains integral to Massimiliano Allegri’s plans at Turin, so prising him away will be no walk in the park.

However, Chelsea are willing to break the bank for De Ligt. The Blues are already sweating on the uncertain futures of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva, both of whom could leave Stamford Bridge next summer. The London side have the financial muscle to spend big to convince Juventus to part with De Ligt.

Barcelona enter race for Antonio Rudiger

Barcelona have entered the race for Antonio Rudiger.

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The German defender is in the final 12 months of his current contract with Chelsea. The Blues remain eager to extend his stay, but Rudiger is yet to sign a new deal. The defender is being tracked by a host of clubs around Europe, and Barcelona have now entered the fray for him.

The Blaugrana are looking to bolster their faltering backline next summer, and are interested in a Bosman move for Rudiger. The German is integral to Chelsea’s plans, but could leave Stamford Bridge next year for free.

Thomas Tuchel opens up about Thiago Silva's future

Thomas Tuchel has hinted Thiago Silva could extend his stay at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel has claimed that all Thiago Silva needs to do to extend his stay at Chelsea is to continue his stellar form. Speaking about the Brazilian’s future at the club, Tuchel also pointed out that it is a question that doesn’t need to be answered now.

Also Read

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"It's on him [to decide future]. I cannot answer this right now. Hopefully he can continue to perform at this level. That's all he needs to stay here [at Thomas Tuchel on Thiago Silva:"It's on him [to decide future]. I cannot answer this right now. Hopefully he can continue to perform at this level. That's all he needs to stay here [at #Chelsea ]. You need top performances here, that's what's needed." Thomas Tuchel on Thiago Silva:



"It's on him [to decide future]. I cannot answer this right now. Hopefully he can continue to perform at this level. That's all he needs to stay here [at #Chelsea]. You need top performances here, that's what's needed."

“It's on him. He has to perform at this kind of level, and that's all he needs to stay here. It's as easy and clear as that. When you play for Chelsea, you need to deliver, and that is what he is doing. He is a top professional, and if he wasn't, it wouldn't be performing at that level for many years,” said Tuchel.

Edited by Bhargav