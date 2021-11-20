Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to pay €60 million for Real Madrid star; Barcelona plotting Bosman move for Danish defender, and more - 20th November 2021

Chelsea will look to extend their lead atop the Premier League table when they visit the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday. The Blues are three points clear of holders Manchester City after 11 games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are willing to pay €60 million for a Real Madrid defender. Elsewhere, Barcelona are planning a Bosman move for a Blues defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 20th November 2021.

Chelsea ready to pay €60 million for Eder Militao

Chelsea are willing to pay €60 million for Eder Militao.

Chelsea are willing to pay €60 million for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Blues are eager to bolster their backline amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of some of their current defenders. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva are all in the final year of their current deals. The Premier League giants are putting together contingency plans in the event the trio leaves Stamford Bridge next summer.

Chelsea want to bring in Militao to address their defensive conundrum. The Brazilian endured a difficult start to his Real Madrid career after joining them in 2019. But he came into his own last season.

Militao has stepped up since the departure of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer, forging a rock-solid partnership with David Alaba. His performances have earned him the admiration of The Blues.

Militao is open to an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu, though. The 23-year-old is least pleased with Real Madrid's pursuit of Jules Kounde. The Brazilian is also unhappy that his performances over the last year have not earned him a new contract. Chelsea are willing to offer him a blockbuster contract that would significantly increase his salary.

Barcelona plotting Bosman move for Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are planning to sign Andreas Christensen for free.

Barcelona are planning to sign Andreas Christensen for free, according to Barca Blaugranes.

Chelsea are sweating on the future of their Danish defender, whose current deal runs out next summer. The Blues remain determined to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, but negotiations have so far failed to reach a conclusive end.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in taking Andreas Christensen to the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana want to bolster their backline next summer. However, the La Liga giants would only target Christensen if he fails to agree to an extension with Chelsea, and is available for free.

Petr Cech opens up on future of Conor Gallagher

Petr Cech has hinted that Conor Gallagher could get a run in the Chelsea first team next season.

Chelsea director Petr Cech has hinted that Conor Gallagher could get a run in the first team next season. The Englishman is currently on a season-long loan with Crystal Palace, and has caught the eye with his impressive performances.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"Conor will come back to us in a completely different situation than he was six months ago and that’s the beauty of it."



[via Petr Cech on Conor Gallagher:"Conor will come back to us in a completely different situation than he was six months ago and that’s the beauty of it."[via @ChelseaFC Petr Cech on Conor Gallagher:"Conor will come back to us in a completely different situation than he was six months ago and that’s the beauty of it."[via @ChelseaFC]

Writing on the club's website, the former Blues goalkeeper emphasised the importance of loan deals in player development.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"If you have the opportunity to do it when on loan, you can come back to Chelsea in a much better and stronger position. Conor will come back to us in a completely different situation than he was six months ago, and that’s the beauty of it," said Cech.

Edited by Bhargav