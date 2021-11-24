Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to pay £84 million for Italian star; club favourites to sign German defender, and more - 24th November 2021

Chelsea ran amok against Juventus on Tuesday in a group game in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The Blues emerged 4-0 winners after a dominant display at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Champions League holders are ready to pay £84 million for an Italian attacker who plays for Juventus. Elsewhere, The Blues have an advantage in the race to sign a German defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 24th November 2021.

Chelsea ready to pay £84 million for Federico Chiesa

Chelsea are ready to pay £84 million for Federico Chiesa.

Chelsea are ready to pay £84 million for Federico Chiesa, according to Sports Mole via Calciomercato. The Italian is currently on loan with Juventus from Fiorentina. The Bianconeri have the option of signing him permanently next summer. However, The Blues are plotting to take Chiesa to Stamford Bridge next year.

Chiesa caught the eye for Juventus last season, and then shone for Italy during the summer. The 24-year-old starred for his nation as the Azzurri won Euro 2020. Chiesa has struggled this season after a change in management in Turin.

However, Chelsea are not worried about Chiesa's indifferent form under Massimiliano Allegri. The Blues attempted to bring Chiesa to Stamford Bridge this summer, but failed to convince Juventus to part with the player.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have retained their interest in Chiesa, and are confident of getting him next summer. The Blues believe the Serie A giants could consider the Italian's departure, given his struggles this season. The Premier League giants are hoping an offer of £84 million could force the Bianconeri to part ways with their star.

Blues have an advantage in race to sign Matthias Ginter

Chelsea have an advantage in the race to sign Matthias Ginter.

Chelsea have an advantage in the race to sign Matthias Ginter, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The German defender has attracted attention with his impressive performances for Borussia Monchengladbach. However, his current deal expires next summer, and talks of an extension have failed to reach a breakthrough yet. The Blues are among several clubs vying for his services.

Chelsea, though, have a unique advantage in the race for his signature. Ginter played under current Blues manager Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund. Tuchel will now attempt to coax his former player to Stamford Bridge. The London side want Ginter to be a replacement for Antonio Rudiger, but could face competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Chelsea set asking price for Christian Pulisic

Chelsea are willing to offload Christian Pulisic for £42 million.

Chelsea are willing to offload Christian Pulisic for £42 million, according to The Mirror via El Nacional.

The American arrived at Stamford Bridge with a lot of promise, but has failed to live up to expectations. The 23-year-old has failed to convince Tuchel, so The Blues are ready to offload him next year.

Pulisic has appeared 83 times for Chelsea so far, scoring 19 times and setting up 14. Injuries have hurt his chances at Stamford Bridge in recent times, though. The American has started just twice for Chelsea this season.

