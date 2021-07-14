Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to pay £85m for Euro 2020 star, club contemplating offer for Declan Rice and more - 14th July 2021

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel were a match made in heaven in the second half of last season, embarking on an impressive run that ended in the Blues finishing in fourth place in the Premier League. The London side even managed to reach the final of the FA Cup under the German manager’s guidance, before lifting the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea are now attempt to improve in the new season and are planning to sign reinforcements in the summer. The Blues want to improve their attack as well as their midfield before the transfer window ends.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 14 June 2021.

Chelsea ready to pay £85m for Euro 2020 star

Federico Chiesa

Chelsea are willing to break the bank for Federico Chiesa, according to The Express via Bild. The 23-year-old was in splendid form at Euro 2020, helping Italy finish the tournament as champions of Europe.

Chiesa enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign with Juventus last season, appearing 46 times in all competitions and registering 15 goals and 11 assists. His performances have caught the attention of top clubs around Europe, including the Blues.

TRUE ✅ @ChelseaFC has asked @juventusfc for a transfer of @federicochiesa. offered basis for negotiation: 100 mio €. Juventus has declined talks — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 14, 2021

Chelsea are looking to improve their attack after an underwhelming performance from their strike force in the 2020-21 campaign. The Blues have approached the Bianconeri to initiate talks for a deal and remain focused on bringing Chiesa to Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League giants are even willing to offer £85.1m to start negotiations with the Serie A giants for the Italian. However, Juventus have declined the offer for talks because Chiesa is integral to Massimiliano Allegri's plans for next season. The Bianconeri have labeled the Italian as “untouchable” and will not entertain offers for him.

Blues contemplating offer for Declan Rice

Declan Rice

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Declan Rice, according to The Hard Tackle via Eurosport. The West Ham United midfielder is apparently considering his future after a brilliant tournament with England at Euro 2020.

Reaching within the cusp of success left Rice wanting a taste of silverware and the Englishman is reportedly considering a move away from the London Stadium. The Blues, who hold an interest in the player, are ready to take advantage of the situation.

Chelsea are willing to offer Rice a massive £200,000 per week salary to convince him to return to Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to partner the Englishman alongside Jorginho at the heart of his midfield. However, the Hammers currently value him at £80m, which could turn out to be a problem for the Blues.

Chelsea ready to raise price-tag of in-demand striker

Chelsea are ready to raise their valuation of Ike Ugbo, according to Chelsea News. The 22-year-old caught the eye during his spell at Cercle Brugge last season. The Englishman registered 17 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian side and has now generated massive interest from a host of clubs.

There are fears that Chelsea could raise the price for Ike Ugbo with at least 10 clubs having asked about him at £5m which was his initial price tag. Anderlecht have come forward in recent weeks but Genk favourites.



Armando Broja will soon sign a new long term deal #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 14, 2021

At least ten teams are vying for his signature, with the Blues initially placing a £5m price tag in his head. The enormous competition for his services has forced Chelsea to increase their valuation for Ugbo, with Anderlecht and Genk the favorites to win the race for the player's signature.

