Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of Erling Haaland, club confident about signing French star for £26m and more - 10th July 2021

Chelsea enjoyed a brilliant rise under Thomas Tuchel last season. The German arrived at Stamford Bridge with the Blues in worrying form. Tuchel slowly steered his team up the Premier League table, ultimately finishing the season in fourth place. He also helped his team reach the FA Cup final before ending the season with a UEFA Champions League win.

The German remains hungry for more glory in the upcoming season and Chelsea are already monitoring a host of targets who could improve their current team. A new striker is one of their most pressing needs. The Blues also want to strengthen in the midfield and full-back areas.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 10 July 2021.

Chelsea receive blow in pursuit of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Chelsea have received a massive blow in their pursuit of Erling Haaland after Borussia Dortmund ruled out a move this summer, according to The Expres via Bild. The Blues are desperate to sign a new number nine as Thomas Tuchel is unimpressed by the options available in his current squad.

The German has identified Haaland as his number one target and the Premier League side are eager to complete a deal. Chelsea are even willing to spend around £150m on the Norwegian, but Dortmund are not eager to let him leave this summer.

In a recent interview with Bild, Michael Zorc, the Bundesliga side’s sporting director revealed that the club have included Haaland in their plans for the upcoming season.

“Nothing has changed. We are still planning with Erling for the new season,” said Zorc.

The news will come as a huge blow for the Blues and might force them to look elsewhere for a striker this summer.

Blues confident of signing French star for just £26m

Eduardo Camavinga

Chelsea are confident of signing Eduardo Camavinga for just £26 this summer, according to The Express. Manchester United are the current favorites for the Frenchman. However, a move to Old Trafford is not yet written in stone.

The Blues are willing to take advantage of the situation and are confident of making the move happen. The 18-year-old prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain but he is not a priority target for the Ligue 1 giants.

Petr Cech is personally endorsing Chelsea’s push to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea have monitored Camavinga for a long time and hold an interest in the player. The Blues believe they can secure a cut-price deal for the Frenchman and steal him right under the noses of their rivals.

Chelsea eyeing move for Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier

Chelsea are planning to enter the race to sign Kieran Trippier, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Blues want to bring a new right-back to Stamford Bridge this summer and have turned their attention to the Englishman after failing in their pursuit of Achraf Hakimi, who moved to PSG instead.

Chelsea want more depth in the right-back area, with Reece James the only viable option available to Tuchel at the moment. Manchester United are also interested in Trippier but are unwilling to meet Atletico Madrid’s €40m asking price.

However, if Los Rojiblancos decide to soften their stance to address the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blues could dive in for the Englishman.

