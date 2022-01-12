Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of Everton ace; Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku doesn't need to alter style, and more - 12 January 2022

Chelsea are well behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. The Blues are already ten points behind the Citizens after 21 games. Meanwhile, they will visit Tottenham Hotspur for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tonight. The Blues are leading 2-0 from the first leg a week ago.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have received a setback in their pursuit of an Everton full-back. Elsewhere, manager Thomas Tuchel has said that striker Romelu Lukaku doesn't need to alter his style to succeed at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 12th January 2022.

Chelsea receive blow in pursuit of Lucas Digne

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Lucas Digne.

According to Sky Sports, Everton full-back Lucas Digne is all set to join Aston Villa. The Blues had identified the Frenchman as a possible backup for Ben Chilwell, who's out for the season due to injury.

Digne, who joined the Toffees in August 2018, has racked up 120 appearances for the Merseyside club.

However, he has fallen out of favour under manager Rafael Benitez, who recently revealed that the Frenchman asked to leave Goodison Park. Chelsea hoped to rope him up this month. However, Everton have reportedly accepted a deal worth £25 million for Digne from Aston Villa.

The Blues are facing a crisis in defence due to Ben Chilwell's long-term injury. Thomas Tuchel is short of options at left-back, with Marcos Alonso the only specialist in the position present in the squad.

Chelsea are looking for options in the market, and had their eyes on Digne. However, the Blues failed to follow up their interest in the player with a concrete bid, and were made to rue that.

They failed in their pursuit of AC Milan's Theo Hernandez. They will now need to search for Chilwell's replacement away from Goodison Park.

Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku doesn't need to alter style to succeed at the club

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku doesn't need to change his style of play to come good at Chelsea. The Belgian has blown hot and cold since joining the Blues last summer. He has scored eight goals across competitions, including three in his last three outings.

Speaking ahead of the EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur, the Chelsea manager tipped Lukaku to be successful at Stamford Bridge.

"Romelu had a huge physical impact in the game against Tottenham. Maybe he wasn’t so spectacularly involved, but he was involved in playing a crucial part with his physical qualities. We saw that in his data," said Tuchel.

"Once he adapts to the physical style of the league, there is no doubt he will have a huge impact. We will not reinvent his style or reinvent the player. He can simply be Romelu, and then we are all fine, and then he will score because this is what he always does," continues Tuchel.

Atletico Madrid identify Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta as Kieran Trippier's replacement

Atletico Madrid have identified Azpilicueta as the ideal replacement for Trippier, who left for Newcastle.

Atletico Madrid have identified Cesar Azpilicueta as the ideal replacement for Kieran Trippier, according to ESPN. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea, but the Blues are yet to tie him down to a new deal.

Meanwhile, Trippier left the Wanda Metropolitano this transfer window to join Newcastle United. Atletico believe Azpilicueta could fill the Englishman's shoes.

Edited by Bhargav