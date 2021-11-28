Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in contract renewal talks with Danish defender; Newcastle United enter fray for Christian Pulisic, and more - 27th November 2021

Chelsea will look to continue their brilliant start to the season when they face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. The Blues are atop the Premier League table after 12 games, having won nine games and losing just once

Meanwhile, Chelsea have received a boost in their attempts to renew the contract of a Danish defender. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have entered the fray to sign The Blues’ midfielder Christian Pulisic.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 27th November 2021.

Chelsea receive boost in contract renewal talks with Andreas Christensen

Chelsea have reached a breakthrough in contract talks with Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea have reached a breakthrough in contract talks with Andreas Christensen, according to The Football Insider. The Danish centre-back is in the final year of his current deal with The Blues. The London side are desperate to tie him down to a new deal. The two parties have been locked in negotiations for a while, and it now appears talks have reached a conclusive end.

Christensen has been one of the stalwarts of Chelsea defence since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The 25-year-old played a key role in The Blues’ UEFA Champions League triumph last season. He has been indispensable for Tuchel in the current campaign, and has started 12 games in league and Europe already so far.

The Dane is one of four Chelsea defenders whose deal run out at the end of the current season. The contract situations of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are also causes of concern for The Blues. As such, Tuchel will be relieved with the positive news regarding Christensen.

Chelsea are now close to agreeing a new deal with the Dane. Christensen was courted by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, who were hoping to lap him up for free next summer. However, it now appears the 25-year-old will sign across the dotted line on a new Chelsea contract soon.

Newcastle United enter fray to sign Christian Pulisic

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Christian Pulisic.

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Christian Pulisic, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The American is unhappy with his reduced role at Chelsea, and is looking for an escape route out of Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old’s career with The Blues has been ravaged by injuries. He has struggled to break into Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season.

- @pbsportswriter Christian Pulisic isn't happy at Chelsea and faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. Christian Pulisic isn't happy at Chelsea and faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.- @pbsportswriter https://t.co/tq35brbL5P

Newcastle United are interested in taking Pulisic to St James’ Park, and have joined the beeline for his services. However, their lowly position in the league could inhibit their chances of signing the Chelsea star.

Chelsea interested in Arnau Comas

Chelsea are interested in Arnau Comas, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Spanish defender is frustrated by the lack of chances at Barcelona, and wants to leave Camp Nou in search of regular football. Comas is currently the captain of Barcelona B, and The Blues are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Chelsea are keen to bolster their backline next year amid the uncertain futures of a few of their current defenders. The Blues believe Comas could be a fabulous addition to Tuchel’s roster.

