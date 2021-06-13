Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in quest for Bayern Munich ace, club in a four-way battle for RB Salzburg star and more - 13th June 2021

Chelsea are eager to boost their frontline with more firepower this summer. Thomas Tuchel has done a commendable job since taking charge at Stamford Bridge. The German helped the club to a top-four finish in the league and went on to lift the UEFA Champions League. He will have his eyes on the Premier League trophy going forward.

The Blues want a new number nine before the start of next season and are already looking at a host of targets around Europe. Tuchel could also allow some of their current stars to leave to accommodate new players in the squad.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 13th June 2021.

Chelsea receive boost in quest for Bayern Munich ace

Kingsley Coman

Chelsea have received a boost in their quest to sign Kingsley Coman, according to A Stamford Bridge Too Far, as the player wants to leave the Bundesliga side. The Premier League giants are eyeing the Frenchman as an upgrade on the misfiring Hakim Ziyech, who could leave the club this summer. The Blues already have a replacement for the Moroccan in Callum Hudson-Odoi. But the Englishman’s future also hangs in the balance as he is linked with a move to the Bavarians.

Coman is an important member of the Bayern Munich side and has already appeared 200 times for the Bundesliga giants. So far he has scored 41 times and registered 50 assists. His current contract expires in 2023, but the Bavarians have stalled negotiations for an extension due to the player’s excessive wage demands. The 25-year-old has decided to leave the club as a result and Chelsea are ready to take advantage of the situation.

Blues in a four-way battle for RB Salzburg star

Patson Daka

Chelsea are locked in a four-way battle for Patson Daka, according to London Football News via Sunday Express. Leicester City have joined the Blues, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the RB Salzburg striker. The Foxes have identified the player as a long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy. The Zambian was on fantastic form last season, scoring 29 times in 36 appearances.

Chelsea are looking for a striker and Daka fits the profile Tuchel is looking for. The Blues believe the RB Salzburg man could be a cheaper alternative to Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku. The Zambian has scored 51 times in the Austrian Bundesliga in the last two seasons.

Chelsea initiate move to sign Turkish midfielder

Chelsea have begun preparations to sign Turkish midfielder Okrun Kokcu, according to The Hard Tackle via Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. The Feyenoord midfielder is one of the most exciting young footballers in Europe at the moment and is a regular feature on the Dutch side.

ÖZEL | Chelsea, Orkun Kökçü’yü kadrosuna katmak için girişimlere başladı.



• Chelsea, Didier Drogba vasıtasıyla Orkun’un ailesiyle ilk görüşmeyi yaptı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) June 10, 2021

The Blues want more cover in midfield ahead of next season, with Billy Gilmour expected to leave on loan. Kokcu could be a nifty addition to the squad, and the Blues have already begun negotiations with the 20-year-old’s representative. Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was involved in setting up talks with the player’s family.

