Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in race for Serie A ace; Lazio eyeing moves for two players, and more - 14th June 2021

Chelsea are preparing for an eventful summer, with the club expected to bring in a few stars over the next couple of months.

The Blues are also looking to bid adieu to players who do not fit into Thomas Tuchel’s plans. The German has enjoyed great success since joining the club in January and is expected to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Chelsea are eager to end their wait to become English champions, so Tuchel will have his job cut out to deliver silverware next season. This summer presents the perfect opportunity for the German to assemble the right players for his team.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 14th June 2021.

Chelsea receive boost in race for Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea have received a boost in the race for Achraf Hakimi. According to The Express, Paris Saint-Germain are close to completing a deal for Serge Aurier.

The Ligue 1 giants were locked in battle with the Blues for the Inter Milan full-back. However, PSG are close to signing the Tottenham Hotspur right-back for £17 million, which is expected to open the door for Thomas Tuchel to land Hakimi.

#Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is now a 'top target' for Inter Milan - he would be requested ahead of Emerson Palmieri if he was included as part of a deal for Achraf Hakimi.



[@CorSport via @SempreIntercom] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 14, 2021

Chelsea have placed a bid for the Moroccan, but the Premier League giants are facing stiff competition from PSG for his services.

Mauricio Pochettino is now expected to cool his interest in the Inter Milan star, as he is all set to be reunited with Aurier. The Blues have already offered the Serie A giants €50 million and Emerson Palmieri for the Moroccan. They are also willing to include another player of Inter's choice in the deal.

Lazio eyeing Chelsea duo of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be on his way out of Chelsea this summer.

Lazio are eyeing moves for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Chelsea News.

Former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri has taken charge of the Serie A side, and the Italian is now ready to raid Stamford Bridge this summer. It is surprising to find Sarri interested in Arrizabalaga, given the bad blood between the two men during their time together at the Premier League team.

Lazio want Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan. They will now look to hold talks with #Chelsea.



[via @Ekremkonur] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 14, 2021

Nevertheless, the Italian looks ready to put those episodes behind him and could offer the Spaniard an opportunity to rejuvenate his career. Loftus-Cheek, on the other hand, was brilliant under the Italian, so it is only fair that Sarri is eager for a reunion with him.

Both Loftus-Cheek and Arrizabalaga have dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea, so they could be itching for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan speed up pursuit of Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud

AC Milan have accelerated their pursuit of Olivier Giroud, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport. Negotiations between the Frenchman and the Serie A side have gone well over the weekend, and it appears that a breakthrough could be achieved in the next 48 hours.

Milan have placed a two-year deal as well as a three-year one on the table, and only the player's salary needs to be sorted. The Rossoneri have received assurances from the player’s representatives that they would not have to pay a transfer fee to Chelsea, which has helped speed up talks between the two parties.

Edited by BH