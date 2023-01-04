Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Declan Rice boost; Enzo Fernandez wants Stamford Bridge move, and more - January 4, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to lock horns with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge tonight (January 4) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's wards are tenth in the league, ten points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Enzo Fernandez wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 4, 2023:

Chelsea receive Declan Rice boost

Declan Rice is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice. The Blues are eager to bring their former academy player back to Stamford Bridge. The Englishman is a priority target for the club this year, with Potter looking to strengthen his midfield.

In a recent column, journalist Ben Jacobs said that Rice could be open to a move even if the London giants fail to secure UEFA Champions League football.

"Declan Rice remains a priority for Chelsea. Rice, as he said at the World Cup, is keen to move to a Champions League club. UCL football is by no means guaranteed for Chelsea next season, but Rice is looking at the bigger picture. Arsenal could easily come into the conversation as well, and Manchester United or Liverpool can’t be discounted," said Jacobs.

Jacobs added that West Ham United are likely to let their prized asset leave for £70 million this summer.

“I am told, though, Rice would ideally prefer a London move. But it won’t be a dealbreaker-factor in his final decision. West Ham are resigned to losing Rice in the summer and for a price closer to £70m than the £100m+ quoted over the summer."

Rice has appeared 22 times for the Hammers this season icompetitions, scoring one goal and setting up two more.

Enzo Fernandez wants Stamford Bridge move, says Fabrizio Romano

Enzo Fernandez has been in red-hot form this season.

Enzo Fernandez has informed Benfica that he wants to join Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean midfielder has been in high demand since playing a key role in his country's winning run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Blues are seeking midfield reinforcements this month and have set their sights on the 21-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano



Negotiations will continue between the two clubs later tonight, crucial 24/48h to close the deal. Enzo Fernández has already spoken to Benfica head coach Roger Schmidt on today’s training session, he confirmed that he wants Chelsea move as main priority.Negotiations will continue between the two clubs later tonight, crucial 24/48h to close the deal. Enzo Fernández has already spoken to Benfica head coach Roger Schmidt on today’s training session, he confirmed that he wants Chelsea move as main priority. 🔵 #CFCNegotiations will continue between the two clubs later tonight, crucial 24/48h to close the deal. https://t.co/3gTpaIAY5o

Fernandez has also been on a golden run with Benfica, amassing three goals and five assists from 25 games across competitions this season. His performances have drawn attention from a host of clubs across the continent. However, the Argentinean has informed head coach Roger Schmidt that he has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge.

The London giants are already locked in negotiations with Benfica over a possible move. A breakthrough is expected in the coming hours, but the Premier League giants will likely have to pay a fortune for his services.

Blues have been in touch with Joao Felix, says Ben Jacobs

Joao Felix has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been in contact with Joao Felix's representatives regarding a possible move, according to Ben Jacobs.

The 23-year-old is generating attention from clubs across Europe after struggling for game time at Atletico Madrid. Felix is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge and could be the answer to Potter's attacking woes.

Fabrizio Romano



Chelsea are focused on Enzo deal, Manchester United and Arsenal already had talks with Mendes. PSG, not in the race as of now. New contacts will take place this week for João Félix deal. Premier League clubs will have new direct talks with his agent Jorge MendesChelsea are focused on Enzo deal, Manchester United and Arsenal already had talks with Mendes. PSG, not in the race as of now. New contacts will take place this week for João Félix deal. Premier League clubs will have new direct talks with his agent Jorge Mendes 🔴🇵🇹 #transfers Chelsea are focused on Enzo deal, Manchester United and Arsenal already had talks with Mendes. PSG, not in the race as of now. https://t.co/x4CISwAC8m

However, in a recent column, Jacobs said that the Blues have balked at the finances associated with a possible loan deal.

"Chelsea have held exploratory dialogue over Felix, but just like Arsenal and Manchester United, they don’t see a huge amount of value in a loan deal. This is because the fee is high, and they must cover Felix’s £5.3m wage. Interested clubs are hoping Atleti concede to a ‘give’. That will either be an option to buy or lowering the loan fee. Chelsea think £5m is fair," said Jacobs.

Jacobs added that a move in the summer could be a more realistic option for the London giants.

“If clubs wait until the end of the window, the price will also drop. This is because Atleti need Felix off their books in the short-term so may soften their stance, plus another month will have passed. A loan move now must cover most of January whereas one in the final days of the window will start in February effectively saving a month," said Jacobs.

Felix has registered five goals and three assists in 19 appearances across competitions this season for Los Rojiblancos.

