Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Dusan Vlahovic boost; club eyeing Jonathan Tah, and more - December 13, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League tie against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (December 16). Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate for three points against the Blades following successive league losses.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the London giants are keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 13, 2023:

Chelsea receive Dusan Vlahovic boost

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their plans to sign Dusan Vlahovic. According to journalist Fabio Santini, Juventus will listen to offers for the Serbian striker in January.

Pochettino is in desperate need for a new No. 9 to lead the line. Vlahovic is a long-term target at Stamford Bridge and was wanted by the club in the summer. The 23-year-old has once again been named as a possible target for the Argentinean manager ahead of the new year, as per reports from Italy.

Speaking to TV Play, Santini said that Vlahovic could be available in a cut-priced deal in January.

"Juventus would sell Vlahovic immediately, even in January. He has been a huge investment that so far has not even half paid them back. The problem is that there are no offers so it becomes difficult to think about his sale," said Santini.

He continued:

“He was bought for around €80m, but Juventus have already put the idea out of their heads of getting that kind of money back. Until a while ago, I know of an interest from Chelsea with a €60m, but now I think Vlahovic can leave for half of what he was paid.”

Vlahovic has appeared 13 times in Serie A for the Bianconeri this season, registering five goals and an assist.

Blues eyeing Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Jonathan Tah, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The German defender has gone from strength to strength with Bayer Leverkusen recently, appearing 20 times across competitions this season, contributing four goals.

Pochettino is expected to sign a new defender in 2024 amid the uncertain future of Thiago Silva. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Tah is likely to cost more than €20 million in the summer.

"I don’t expect Jonathan Tah to go anywhere in January, not with Leverkusen flying. He also won’t be a bargain in the summer because a €20m release clause previously in his contract has now seemingly expired.

"Several Premier League clubs are across Tah, whose contract expires in 2025, so this summer might be the time for Leverkusen to accept a fee if the player doesn’t want to renew," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“But Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro told me they only want to lose a maximum of two players this summer, meaning Tah, Edmond Tapsoba and Piero Hincapie’s futures may all be intertwined."

Jacobs also named Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United as interested parties.

"Tah has been looked at by Chelsea, who want a centre-back, Spurs and West Ham, with the latter also admiring Hincapie. Manchester United also want a centre-back.

"I am not sure Tah is top of their list. As Fabrizio Romano rightly said a few weeks back, Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is a big target," wrote Jacobs.

Tah has played a big role in Leverkusen’s rise to the top of the Bundesliga this season.

Chelsea turned down chance to sign Endrick

Endrick’s father Douglas Felipe has revealed that Chelsea turned down the chance to sign the talented young player. The Brazilian forward has agreed to join Real Madrid next summer but was close to arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to The Guardian, Felipe said that the Blues backed away from the deal, as they were unwilling to spend €60 million on a teenager.

“I have to admit I do not like the cold, but my wife and Endrick do. Endrick really likes playing in the rain.

"We received an invitation from Chelsea, from the owner, and we went there to see the club and the country. We watched Chelsea play Arsenal, and we got to see the coach, the facilities, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva," said Felipe.

He continued:

“I can’t say 100 per cent because I hadn’t signed, but the deal was agreed. I had already got it into my head that I would live in London with all that cold weather.

"But then at night, my son’s manager phoned and said that the Chelsea owner had backed out of the deal because the price they would have to pay for Endrick would inflate the market.

"It was €60m (£51.4m) for a 16-year-old boy who would only arrive in the country almost two years later.”

Endrick is tipped to become the next big star of world football.