Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Enzo Fernandez blow; club backed to sign Josko Gvardiol, and more - January 8, 2023

Chelsea will lock horns with Manchester City for the second time in a week on Sunday (January 8), this time at the Etihad in the FA Cup. Graham Potter's team came up second best against the reigning champions in midweek in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez. Elsewhere, intermediary Vincenzo Cavaliere has backed the London giants to sign Josko Gvardiol.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 8, 2023:

Chelsea receive Enzo Fernandez blow

Enzo Fernandez could stay at Benfica beyond January.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Benfica will not budge from their asking price for the Argentinean midfielder.

Fernandez is a target for Chelsea after impressing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is ready to move to the Premier League.

Benfica message to Chelsea remains clear, as things stand: €120m or no way to sell Enzo in January. Enzo Fernández won’t be called up for tonight’s game vs Portimonense, it’s confirmed. Enzo won’t even make the bench after last complicated days.Benfica message to Chelsea remains clear, as things stand: €120m or no way to sell Enzo in January. #CFC Enzo Fernández won’t be called up for tonight’s game vs Portimonense, it’s confirmed. Enzo won’t even make the bench after last complicated days. 🚨🔴 #BenficaBenfica message to Chelsea remains clear, as things stand: €120m or no way to sell Enzo in January. #CFC https://t.co/pfTLzLFNOH

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that none of the 21-year-old's suitors are willing to match his €120 million release clause.

"Benfica’s position is clear and doesn’t depend on Enzo. €120m release clause or nothing. No other way for Rui Costa. As it stands, nobody is paying this clause. We will see what happens in the next weeks – as of now it’s gone quiet again but the market is open. Enzo of course was dreaming of the Premier League but he’ll be back in the Benfica squad," wrote Romano.

Fernandez has three goals and five assists from 25 games across competitions for Benfica this season.

Blues backed to sign Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Vincenzo Cavaliere has backed Chelsea to secure a move for Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian defender is a much sought-after player in Europe right now, with multiple clubs eager to secure his signature.

Potter is looking to upgrade his backline after a disappointing campaign so far and wants the 20-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Josko Gvardiol on Chelsea move: “They did not give up, but it was agreed that we would go for the winter. Winter has come, so we need to see what and how to proceed, but it’s okay, there’s still plenty of time, we’ll see.” Josko Gvardiol on Chelsea move: “They did not give up, but it was agreed that we would go for the winter. Winter has come, so we need to see what and how to proceed, but it’s okay, there’s still plenty of time, we’ll see.”

Speaking to Calciomercato, as cited by Sport Witness, Cavaliere said that Gvardiol is worth his €100 million valuation.

"In my opinion, yes (Gvardiol is worth €100m). A player’s valuation is directly proportional to how much a club is willing to pay for him, and with the prices at which certain players get away, I’d say yes. Gvardiol is 20 years old; he’s a regular in a big club like Leipzig and in the Croatian national team, third in the world," said Cavaliere.

Cavaliere also tipped the Blues to win the race for his signature, pointing out that there's no serious interest from Serie A for the player.

"I think he eventually goes to Chelsea. Atalanta and Milan had looked for him, but the most serious approach was that of Inter when the boy played for Dinamo Zagreb’s Allievi. The Croatian club did not want to sell him and nothing was done about him," said Cavaliere.

Gvardiol has appeared 19 times across competitions for RB Leipzig this season, scoring once.

Christian Pulisic likely to leave Stamford Bridge this month

Christian Pulisic could leave Stamford Bridge in search of regular football.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Christian Pulisic could leave Chelsea this month. The American forward has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after failing to live up to expectations in London.

The 24-year-old has dropped further down the pecking order under Potter, who is not entirely convinced by the player.

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com Christian Pulisic could leave Stamford Bridge this January if we bring a new winger through the door.

Would you be willing to let Pulisic go if we can find a suitable replacement?🤔 Christian Pulisic could leave Stamford Bridge this January if we bring a new winger through the door.[Fabrizio Romano]Would you be willing to let Pulisic go if we can find a suitable replacement?🤔 https://t.co/wwastfIGAP

With the Blues in the hunt for attacking reinforcements, Pulisic's time in London could be coming to an end. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there're no concrete offers on the table for the player.

"At the moment, there is nothing concrete or advanced, but I’m told Christian Pulisic could leave the club in January if Chelsea bring in a new winger. Of course, it depends on clubs making offers and many other factors – as of now it’s a scenario and not a negotiation," wrote Romano.

Pulisic has registered just one goal and two assists in 21 games across competitions this season for Chelsea.

