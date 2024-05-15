Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Ivan Toney boost, club identify Thiago Silva replacement, and more - May 15, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, May 15, in the Premier League. The Blues arrive at the game on seventh place in the league table with two games left to play.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to secure the services of Ivan Toney this year. Elsewhere, the London giants have identified the ideal candidate to take over from Thiago Silva this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 15, 2024.

Chelsea receive Ivan Toney boost

Ivan Toney

Chelsea have received a boost in their efforts to sign Ivan Toney this summer.

According to club insider Simon Phillips, the English striker could be available for £40m at the end of this season. The Blues are on the hunt for a new striker this year, following Nicolas Jackson's struggles in front of goal.

Mauricio Pochettino has his eyes on Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, who helped the club win the Serie A title last season. The Nigerian could be on the move at the end of this campaign but is likely to cost a fortune. Toney is another player on the London giants' radar and is proven in the Premier League as well. The player's contract with Brentford is set to expire in 2025, so he could be available for a reduced price this year.

In his Substact column, Phillips added that the Bees will try to extract a higher fee for their prized asset this summer.

“Ivan Toney, also still on our list, I understand would be available for around £40m this summer — Brentford will likely push for a bit more,” wrote Phillips.

Toney returned to action this January after serving an eight-month ban due to illegal betting.

Blues identify Thiago Silva's replacement

Ronald Araujo

Chelsea have identified Ronald Araujo as the ideal successor for Thiago Silva, according to Fichajes.

The Brazilian defender is all set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season as a free agent and rejoin former club Fluminense. Silva has been a rock at the back for the Blues since arriving a few summers ago and the club are keen to find an able replacement this year.

Araujo has been identified as a suitable candidate for the role. The Uruguayan is a first team regular at Barcelona, registering 36 appearances across competitions this season.

However, the Catalans are willing to let him go this summer to address their financial woes. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are already eyeing the 25-year-old with interest and the London giants have now joined the party. Araujo's contract with the La Liga giants runs until 2026 and he reportedly has a €100m release clause in his deal.

Raheem Sterling backed to join Crystal Palace

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling could join Crystal Palace at the end of this season, according to former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

The English forward has been a disappointment since arriving at Stamford Bridge a couple of summers ago from Manchester City. This season, Sterling has registered nine goals and eight assists from 41 outings in all competitions and is no longer a first choice under Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking to It's all kicking off, Sutton pointed out that the 29-year-old may have to leave Stamford Bridge to regain his lost form.

“He will probably end up at Crystal Palace or somewhere like that, I suspect. I thought his goal was excellent at the weekend, we aren’t party to what goes on at the Chelsea training ground and clearly Pochettino feels there has been a dip in form," said Sutton.

He continued:

“We know what a talented player he is. But he does look like a player who needs a move to kick-start his career.”

Sterling has been linked with a move to the Middle East in recent times.