Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Ivan Toney boost; Marc Cucurella future uncertain, and more - March 5, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to face Newcastle United at home on Monday (March 11) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are 11th in the league after 26 games, with 10 wins.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer. Elsewhere, full-back Marc Cucurella is facing an uncertain future at the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 5, 2024:

Chelsea receive Ivan Toney boost

Ivan Toney is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their plans to sign Ivan Toney this summer. According to Football London, Brentford are preparing for life without their star player and have identified Norwich City’s Josh Sargent as his replacement.

Toney returned to action in January after an eight-month ban due to illegal betting and has scored four goals in eight appearances so far. The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 to improve their faltering attack and have their eyes on the 27-year-old.

Arsenal are interested in Toney as well, and could go toe to toe with their city rivals in the race. Chelsea also have Napoli striker Victor Osimhen on their wishlist for the position.

Marc Cucurella future uncertain, says Fabrizio Romano

Marc Cucurella (left) is a forgotten man at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella is staring at an uncertain future with Chelsea, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish full-back is a peripheral figure under Pochettino at the club. Cucurella has appeared just 12 times across competitions this season, adding to speculation regarding his future.

The 25-year-old was close to moving to Manchester United on loan last summer before the move broke down at the eleventh hour. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Cucurella’s situation at Stamford Bridge will be assessed at the end of the season.

“Marc Cucurella – The Chelsea left-back has been linked with a return to La Liga.

"My understanding is that he is one of the situations to be assessed at the end of the season. Cucurella, Chalobah and more … these players are waiting to see what Chelsea decide to do in terms of project, tactical plans for next season, the manager situation,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Cucurella was available on loan in the final days of August last year, but deal with Man United collapsed because Man Utd wanted to include a break clause for January, and Chelsea rejected.”

The Spanish left-back’s contract with the club runs till 2028.

Mauricio Pochettino remains coy about Conor Gallagher future

Conor Gallagher’s future remains up in the air.

Mauricio Pochettino has distanced himself from any decision regarding Conor Gallagher’s future.

The English midfielder has been a first-team regular at Chelsea this season, registering four goals and six assists in 36 outings across competitions. Gallagher has been one of Pochettino’s most trusted men, but his contract expires in 2025.

Speculation is ripe regarding the player’s future, with Tottenham Hotspur hot on his heels. The Blues are yet to tie the 24-year-old down to a new deal, adding to rumours that he could be offloaded at the end of the season.

Speaking recently, as cited by Football London, Pochettino said that Gallagher’s future will be decided by the player and the club.

“That is another thing. That is about two parts that need to be agreed, and I cannot be involved in this. It’s only between the club and Conor that can make the deal,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“I am the coach that needs to be in my place. I can say nothing. I take the best decision for the team and for the club. If I believe that Conor deserves to play.

"That is my job and to pick the best starting XI and the strategy, to perform and to win games. That is my main job.”

Gallagher rose through the ranks with the London giants and has worn the armband on multiple occasions this season.