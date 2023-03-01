Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Joao Felix boost; club want Mason Mount stay, and more - March 1, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for a season-defining game against Leeds United on Saturday (March 4) in the Premier League. Another defeat this weekend could cut short Graham Potter's stay at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their attempts to keep on-loan attacker Joao Felix at the club. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that the London giants want midfielder Mason Mount to stay.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 1, 2023:

Chelsea receive Joao Felix boost

Joao Felix has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their quest to sign Joao Felix on a permanent deal this summer.

The Portuguese forward arrived from Atletico Madrid in January on a six-month loan deal and has been impressive so far. The Blues want to keep him at the club beyond the summer but don't have an option to buy in the deal.

Speaking on AS TV, as cited by Caught Offside, journalist Miguel Martin Talavera said that Felix and Los Rojiblancos are likely to part ways this summer.

"What is clear is that Joao Felix is going one way, and Atletico Madrid are going the other. Atletico are a block; there are no sour faces. There are frustrated players, but they do not let that into the public sphere. There is no continual controversy when a player comes off in the 70th minute or if they stay on the bench," said Talavera.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I’m feeling good here”, he added. João Félix on Chelsea loan: “The position I play in and the way we play at Chelsea is different from how we played at Atléti, I have more freedom to put my football into practice, to be at my best”, told Eleven Sports Portugal“I’m feeling good here”, he added. João Félix on Chelsea loan: “The position I play in and the way we play at Chelsea is different from how we played at Atléti, I have more freedom to put my football into practice, to be at my best”, told Eleven Sports Portugal 🔵 #CFC“I’m feeling good here”, he added. https://t.co/t8tYwp8YlH

Talavera said that the 23-year-old is not on amicable terms with most players at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“More than that, everything is focused on a stand off between Joao Felix and Diego Pablo Simeone. Right now, Joao Felix is still in contact with two players at Atletico Madrid. After four years, Reinildo, who arrived just over a year ago, and Sergio Reguilon, are the ones who he is closest with. With the rest, there is nothing, no friendship," said Talavera.

He added:

“The reason is, they are sick to the teeth of him. They think he only looks out for himself, for his objectives. The things he did harmed the team and harmed the group.”

The Portuguese has appeared four times for Chelsea this season, scoring once.

Blues want Mason Mount stay

Mason Mount's future remains uncertain.

Chelse are desperate to keep Mason Mount at the club, according to Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Blues and is wanted at Liverpool. The London giants are locked in talks with the player regarding an extension but haven't reached a breakthrough yet.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk



Liverpool are very keen on England star Mason Mount as Jurgen Klopp plans a major overhaul of his playing squad at Anfield this summer.



Mount, 24, will have no shortage of suitors but Liverpool appear to be in pole position. [ (🟢) NEW:Liverpool are very keen on England star Mason Mount as Jurgen Klopp plans a major overhaul of his playing squad at Anfield this summer.Mount, 24, will have no shortage of suitors but Liverpool appear to be in pole position. [ @johncrossmirror (🟢) NEW: Liverpool are very keen on England star Mason Mount as Jurgen Klopp plans a major overhaul of his playing squad at Anfield this summer. Mount, 24, will have no shortage of suitors but Liverpool appear to be in pole position. [@johncrossmirror] https://t.co/b9zOg32BXa

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Chelsea's owners want the player to stay.

"Mason Mount is another midfielder to watch. Liverpool’s interest is genuine. Chelsea still feel they have the situation in their control as they look to extend Mount’s contract. Chelsea’s owners want Mount to commit to a long-term deal that’s quite incentive driven and has a reduction in wage if the club don’t reach the Champions League in any given season," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Mount loves Chelsea (he’s been there since he was six), but with massive squad and his game time diminishing a little, he could be tempted away. But make no mistake, Chelsea’s owners have wanted him to extend since day one. They still believe he can find his form of last season, where he scored 11 goals.”

Mount has registered three goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions this season for the Blues.

Thiago Silva suffers knee ligament damage

Thiago Silva has been a first-team regular this season.

Thiago Silva's has suffered damage to his knee ligaments, the Blues have confirmed.

The Brazilian sustained a knee injury in the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26). The 38-year-old has undergone scans to assess the severity of the injury. The results have confirmed that the injury is a lot more serious than previously thought.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Thiago Silva will be out for almost 5/6 weeks, he’ll try to return as soon as possible. Chelsea statement on Thiago Silva has confirmed that “he has sustained a knee injury, underwent further assessment and scan confirmed damage to Thiago’s knee ligaments”.Thiago Silva will be out for almost 5/6 weeks, he’ll try to return as soon as possible. Chelsea statement on Thiago Silva has confirmed that “he has sustained a knee injury, underwent further assessment and scan confirmed damage to Thiago’s knee ligaments”. 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #CFCThiago Silva will be out for almost 5/6 weeks, he’ll try to return as soon as possible. https://t.co/2X1HpoTTKS

Silva has been a rare shining light in a dismal season for the London giants and remains a rock at the back for Graham Potter.

The 38-year-old's absence could further jeopardise matters for the English manager, with the Blues a whopping 14 points away from the top four. Silva has appeared 27 times for the Premier League giants across competitions this season, registering two assists. He could be out of action for 5-6 weeks, depending on his recovery.

Poll : 0 votes