Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Jonathan Tah blow; club yet to decide future of English ace, and more - June 6, 2024

Chelsea are expected to to upgrade their squad before the upcoming campaign. Enzo Maresca has taken over at Stamford Bridge and has been tasked with returning the club back to their heyday.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah. Elsewhere, the London giants are yet to decide the future of midfielder Conor Gallagher.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from June 6, 2024.

Chelsea receive Jonathan Tah blow

Jonathan Tah

Bayern Munich are ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Jonathan Tah, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer, with Thiago Silva ending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The club have reportedly reached an agreement with outgoing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo. However, they could look for another new face, with Trevoh Chalobah's future uncertain.

Recent reports have suggested that Tah has popped up on their radar, but it now appears that the Bavarians could pip them to the player's services. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Bayer Leverkusen defender could also extend his stay at the BayArena.

“Chelsea have also been linked with another centre-back in the form of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

"As I’ve previously said, it’s possible that Chelsea will sign more than one centre-back this summer, so another could follow Adarabioyo, but for Tah the first step is for him to tell Bayer Leverkusen what he wants to do with their new deal proposal – it will be soon," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Bayern Munich are pushing a lot on player side, and there’s interest from the Premier League but Bayern remain the favourites in case Tah decides to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.”

The 28-year-old's contract expires in 2025.

Blues yet to decide future of Conor Gallagher, says Fabrizio Romano

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea are yet to make a decision on Conor Gallagher's future, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder will enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer but hasn't signed an extension yet.

Tottenham Hotspur are hot on his heels, while recent reports have suggested that Aston Villa also have their eyes on the 24-year-old. Gallagher was indispensable for the Blues in the 2023-24 season, registering 50 appearances, most of which were starts.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano siad that the player is not in advanced talks with any parties regarding his future.

“Another story to watch with Chelsea, as David Ornstein reported, is that Aston Villa are showing interest in Conor Gallagher,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’m told there are also other clubs, so it remains an open situation, but at the moment nothing is close or imminent. It’s about interest and initial contacts, but no decision has been made yet on Chelsea side.”

Gallagher wore the armband in the absence of Reece James last season and is a fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge.

Borussia Dortmund want Ian Maatsen stay

Ian Maatsen

Borussia Dortmund are keen to keep Ian Maatsen permanently at the Signal Iduna Park, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The Dutch left-back joined the Bundesliga side from Chelsea on loan in January and has done quite well.

Maatsen has registered three goals and two assists in 23 outings across competitions for Dortmund, but the Blues apparently don't consider him a part of their plans for next season. The London giants are reportedly willing to let him go for £35 million this year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth added that the German side are hoping to sign the player for a lower fee.

“They love Maatsen. Maatsen really loves Dortmund. We think that they want to do the deal, but they will probably want to negotiate with Chelsea to get below what the option price was," said Sheth.

He continued:

“Of course, Chelsea are going to want the £35m, but there might be a case where there could be room for manoeuvre there given the willingness of all parties to try and do a deal and to bring in that money for Chelsea before that June 30th deadline.”

Chelsea are keen to offload players before the end of the month to help adhere to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.