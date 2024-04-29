Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Jonathan Tah boost, club backed to offload Levi Colwill, and more - April 29, 2024

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League table after 33 games this season. Mauricio Pochettino will face his former side Tottenham Hotspur next in the league on Thursday, May 2.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Jonathan Tah this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants could consider offers for Levi Colwill at the end of this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 29, 2024.

Chelsea receive Jonathan Tah boost

Jonathan Tah has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received a boost in their plans to sign Jonathan Tah. According to Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro, the club will cash in on the player this summer if they fail to tie him down to a new deal. The German defender's contract with the Bundesliga champions expires at the end of next season and he hasn't agreed to an extension yet. The Blues are on the hunt for a new defender and have been linked with the 28-year-old of late.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Carro insisted that the German side will not allow the player to leave as a free agent.

“We want to extend Jonathan Tah’s contract; he knows we trust him, and we hope he stays. We’re not losing players for free, so let’s extend or sell him this summer,” said Carro.

Tah could be a fine replacement for Thiago Silva, who will leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Blues backed by journalist to offload Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill's future remains up in the air

Chelsea could cash in on Levi Colwill this summer, according to Ligue 1 expert Jonathan Johnson. The English defender is currently sidelined with a toe injury, but is highly regarded in the European circuit. Recent reports have suggested that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in the 21-year-old.

However, while speaking to PSG Talk, Johnson added that the Blues could attempt to keep hold of their prized asset.

“I think given the recent developments with Chelsea in the league and losing routes to Europe via the domestic cup, I think that Chelsea will probably have to make some sacrifices. I don’t know if Colwill will be one of them. I think there are a number of peripheral figures in that defense who will probably have to find their future elsewhere," said Johnson.

He continued:

“I think Colwill’s versatility counts in his favor, so Chelsea will probably be a bit more reluctant to let him go immediately. But also, at the same time, there might be an element of Chelsea not being allowed to be too fussy and having to consider any reasonable offers which are put forward.”

Colwill has appeared 32 times across competitions this season for the London giants, 27 of which have been starts.

Mauricio Pochettino right man for Chelsea, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville has urged for patience with Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Mauricio Pochettino is the right man to take Chelsea forward. The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge last summer and has endured a difficult time so far. Despite investing a small fortune on the squad, the Blues have failed to impress this season under Pochettino. The situation has raised questions about the Argentinean's future at the club, with calls for a managerial change gaining momentum.

However, speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville insisted that Pochettino deserves another transfer window to get his act together.

“Definitely, I think he’s absolutely the right man to work with young players, we’ve seen what he did at Southampton bringing young players through, developing them, we saw what he did at Tottenham," said Neville.

He added:

“I wouldn’t mess with Mauricio Pochettino at all, I think he deserves another transfer window, I think he definitely deserves the idea of completing the jigsaw of the three positions that everyone knows they’re missing, and then at that point we can judge him.”

Pochettino has won 22 and lost 14 of his 46 games in charge at Stamford Bridge so far.