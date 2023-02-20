Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Marcus Thuram boost; club urged to appoint Zinedine Zidane, and more - February 20, 2023

Chelsea will be eager to get back to winning ways when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday (February 26). Graham Potter's position at Stamford Bridge has come under increasing scrutiny following his team's recent struggles.

Meanwhile, the London giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Marcus Thuram. Elsewhere, former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf has urged the club to appoint Zinedine Zidane as Potter's replacement.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 20, 2023:

Chelsea receive Marcus Thuram boost

Marcus Thuram has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Marcus Thuram. Borussia Monchengladbach director Virkus has admitted defeat in the club's attempt to keep hold of the French striker.

Thuram is in the final year of his contract, and the Blues are among the clubs hoping to pick him up on a Bosman move.

Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: “We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go”, told Sport1Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: “We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go”, told Sport1 🚨🇫🇷 #transfersThuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. https://t.co/7UhBQRcpKb

Speaking to Sport 1, as cited by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Virkus agreed that Thuram could move to a bigger club this summer.

"We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go," said Virkus

The 25-year-old has registered 14 goals and four assists in 22 games across competitions this season.

Blues urged to appoint Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane could be a candidate to replace Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Leboeuf would love to see Zinedine Zidane take charge of Chelsea. The former Real Madrid manager is yet to take up his next project since leaving Los Blancos in 2021. He recently spoke of a desire to make a return to football management.

With Graham Potter's struggles at Stamford Bridge well documented, Zidane could be an option for the Blues to consider. Speaking to ESPN FC, as relayed by The Chelsea Chronicles, Leboeuf said that contrary to popular belief, Zidane is proficient in the English language

“I don’t know, but it’d be a very good idea. I would be very pleased. I never asked him if he wanted to go come to England. I asked him if he didn’t speak English, but he responded in English. So, you know, he speaks English a little bit. Yeah, he could be in charge of Chelsea, and I’d be very, very happy about it," said Leboeuf.

Zidane has enjoyed tremendous success with Los Blancos during his two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Josko Gvardiol says he could follow Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge

Josko Gvardiol has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Josko Gvardiol has hinted that he could join Chelsea in the future. The Croatian defender has gone from strength to strength at RB Leipzig and was also very impressive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Blues had their eyes on the 21-year-old last summer and even submitted a colossal offer for the player, but the Bundesliga side turned it down.

"My agent called me and said that



[via Josko Gvardiol:"My agent called me and said that #Chelsea is extremely interested and, of course, you definitely think about a serious offer from a huge club like Chelsea. Leipzig said they didn’t want to sell me."[via @TimesSport Josko Gvardiol:"My agent called me and said that #Chelsea is extremely interested and, of course, you definitely think about a serious offer from a huge club like Chelsea. Leipzig said they didn’t want to sell me."[via @TimesSport]

Speaking to The Times, as cited by The Metro, Gvardiol opened up about the events that unfolded last summer.

"I was really confused because one month before the window starts I was upstairs with the sporting director and he says, ‘Yeah Josko, we are not going to sell you; we need you; we believe in you,’ and I was like, 'Ok; I am fine with this; I can stay here; I like it here; all I need is to work on myself, to play, to win something else. It was like this until the last two days,’ said Gvardiol.

He continued:

"My agent called me and said that Chelsea are extremely interested, and, of course, you definitely think about a serious offer from a huge club like Chelsea. Leipzig said they didn’t want to sell me."

Gvardiol added:

"In the end, I really struggled with that decision, but we didn’t make an agreement. It is what it is. I am here, and I am fine with this because my idea had been to stay here. One season was not enough. This is my second season;veven one more season would be great, but we will see.”

The Croatian went on to shower praise on Christopher Nkunku, who set to join Chelsea this summer, saying that he'd follow the Frenchman anywhere.

"I have never seen before a player like Christoph; he is unbelievable. Every time I talk with someone about him, I always say wherever he goes, I want to go with him," said Gvardiol.

Gvardiol has appeared 26 times across competitions for Leipzig this season, scoring once.

