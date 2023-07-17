Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Moises Caicedo boost; club eyeing Ousmane Dembele, and more - July 17, 2023

Chelsea are hoping that Mauricio Pochettino can get them back to their heydays soon. The Argentinean manager took charge at the Stamford Bridge at the start of the month.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have reignited their interest in Ousmane Dembele.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 17, 2023:

Chelsea receive Moises Caicedo boost

Chelsea have received a boost in their quest to take Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Ecuadorian is not interested in joining Liverpool. Recent reports have suggested that the Reds have entered the race to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

Caicedo is a priority target for the Blues this summer, and the club are locked in negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion to get a deal across the line. On his YouTube channel, Romano said that the north London side are the only party negotiating for the 21-year-old right now.

“Keep an eye on Liverpool for the defensive midfield positions, but not on Moises Caicedo. I’m told that Caicedo is not negotiating with Liverpool, and Liverpool are not negotiating with Brighton,” said Romano.

He continued:

“The only negotiation, I keep saying this, when we saw rumours on Arsenal, on Manchester United, only Chelsea. Moises Caicedo agreed personal terms with Chelsea. He wants to go to Chelsea. The negotiations are ongoing.”

Caicedo has been earmarked as the perfect replacement for N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge.

Blues eyeing Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea have renewed their interest in Ousmane Dembele, according to Football Transfers.

The French forward is a long-term target for the Blues, who have failed with previous attempts to bring the player from the Camp Nou. With the current crop of attackers failing to impress last season, the London giants are focusing on new additions. They have roped in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson and are now planning to prise Dembele away from Barcelona.

However, the 25-year-old is firmly in Xavi’s plans at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are under no pressure to offload the player, despite their financial struggles. The player’s contract with the club expires next summer, and talks are expected soon to tie him down to a new deal.

Dembele has a €50 million release clause in his contract, and Barcelona are planning to add a bigger release clause in the new deal. The player has expressed no desire to leave the La Liga giants recently, so Pochettino might have to consider alternate targets.

Juventus receive Romelu Lukaku boost

Romelu Lukaku could be on his way to Turin.

Juventus have received a boost in their plans to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have not included the Belgian in their squad for the US tour.

The Blues are determined to offload the player this summer and have set a €40 million asking price for his signature. Inter Milan had failed to match the valuation of player and have since exited the race for their former player.

The Bianconeri are pushing to secure Lukaku’s signature this summer and will be buoyed by the recent developments. The Serie A giants have already submitted an offer for the 30-year-old, which matches the London giants’ asking price. As such, it could only be a matter of time before Lukaku moves to Turin.

However, a deal will also depend on the future of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker is heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. His departure could help open up space in the Bianconeri's squad for Lukaku. The Belgian also has interest from Saudi Arabia.