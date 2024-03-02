Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Rafael Leao boost, club plan Marc Cucurella exit, and more - March 2, 2024

Chelsea travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (March 2) to face Brentford in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are 11th in the league and will be eager to bag all three points against the Bees.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to take Rafael Leao to Stamford Bridge this year. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning for life without Marc Cucurella.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 2, 2024.

Chelsea receive Rafael Leao boost

Rafael Leao has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of AC Milan's Rafael Leao this summer.

According to GOAL, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have ended their pursuit of the Portuguese forward and switched to alternate targets. The Ligue 1 champions are in the market for Kylian Mbappe’s replacement, with the French superstar most likely to join Real Madrid.

Leao has emerged as an option and has a £150m release clause in his deal. The Parisians can afford that fee but have opted to sign a proper No. 9 instead. That will leave the door open for the Blues to take advantage. Although it is unclear whether they will be willing to exercise the Portuguese’s release clause.

A recent report from Football Transfers suggested that the London giants are planning to offload Raheem Sterling this year. The English forward has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Manchester City a couple of summers ago. Leao has already shown his qualities with AC Milan and has been mentioned as a possible replacement.

This season, the 24-year-old has registered nine goals and eight assists from 33 outings across competitions for the Italian giants. Chelsea haven’t been afraid to break the bank in recent windows, as evident from their pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

The London giants could script a blockbuster move for Leao this year, although they might have to offload players to help adhere to FFP norms.

Blues plan Marc Cucurella's exit

Marc Cucurella’s time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Marc Cucurella this summer, according to The Guardian.

The Spanish left-back has been in and out of the first team under Mauricio Pochettino this season. Cucurella has registered just 12 appearances across competitions and is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Blues have run out of patience with the 25-year-old and are ready to show him the door at the end of the season. Cucurella's departure could create a void in the left-back department, with Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen both out on loan and staring at uncertain futures.

The London giants want to address the issue by roping in Archie Brown, who has been earning rave reviews with Gent. The 21-year-old could be a stellar deputy to Ben Chilwell at Stamford Bridge and is expected to cost £15m.

Trevoh Chalobah wants to stay

Trevoh Chalobah’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air

Trevoh Chalobah wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk.

The English defender recently returned to action for the Blues after a long injury layoff. However, his future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air, with the London giants reportedly ready to let him go this summer.

Chalobah was heavily linked with an exit from the club last year as well, amid reports that he is no longer part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans. Nottingham Forest were eager to secure his services, while Bayern Munich also had him on their wish list for a while.

While a move failed to materialize, both clubs could return for the 24-year-old at the end of this season. However, the Englishman has no desire to leave Chelsea at the moment and wants to prove his worth to the club.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here