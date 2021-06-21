Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive setback in pursuit of Serie A ace, star defender committed to club despite lack of contract talks and more – 21 June 2021

Chelsea are weighing up a few smart additions to the squad over the summer to continue their superb transition under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues enjoyed a superb end to the season, finishing in the top four of the Premier League as well as securing the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

The German manager is not expected to rest on his laurels and will be eyeing the Premier League title, which has eluded Chelsea for the last few seasons. The Blues are planning accordingly and are ready to bring in the right players to the club before the start of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 21 June 2021.

Chelsea face setback in pursuit of Serie A ace

Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea have been dealt a setback in their pursuit of Achraf Hakimi, according to The Express via Alfredo Pedulla. The Blues are interested in the Inter Milan right-back and had even offered a cash-plus-player deal for the Moroccan.

However, the Premier League side’s offer of Marco Alonso and €60m has been rejected by the Nerazzurri. The Serie A giants had previously wanted €80m for the player, but are now willing to lower their demand to €70m. However, they want the entire amount in cash, which is a big blow to the Blues.

Chelsea dealt Achraf Hakimi transfer blow as Inter Milan respond to swap deal proposalhttps://t.co/3hkW5WRlA8 — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) June 21, 2021

Recent developments could make Paris Saint-Germain the favorites to secure Hakimi’s signature. The Nerazzurri star registered seven goals and 11 assists last season, which justifies Chelsea’s interest in the player.

Hakimi’s current contract expires in 2025, which is why Inter Milan hold all the cards in the ongoing negotiations with the player. However, the Serie A giants remain eager to sell him to address their financial woes, so the Blues still have a chance to get the deal over the line.

Star defender committed to club despite lack of contract talks

Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has informed Thomas Tuchel that he is committed to Chelsea despite the lack of contract talks, Sky Sports reports. The German defender’s current deal expires next year, but there has been no talk of an extension yet. Rudiger has received a new lease of life since Tuchel's arrival at the club and has been a constant feature in the Blues team.

Antonio Rudiger has told Thomas Tuchel he is '100% committed' to playing at #Chelsea next season.



[via @skysports_sheth] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 21, 2021

The German has carried that form into Euro 2020 and has featured in both of his country’s two games so far. Despite his splendid form, Chelsea have not offered him a new contract yet. Rudiger remains eager to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and has informed Tuchel of his desire to do so.

Fiorentina begin negotiations for Chelsea wing-back

Davide Zappacosta

Fiorentina have begun negotiations with Chelsea for Davide Zappacosta, according to Inside Futbol via La Nazione. The 29-year-old has spent the majority of his time on loan since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2017. He was impressive while on loan with Genoa last season and has generated interest from various Serie A sides.

Zappacosta is not a part of Tuchel’s plans for next season and could be allowed to leave this summer for a fee of around €8m. Fiorentina have already initiated talks with the Blues for the player and are the favorite to secure his signature now.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar