Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Victor Osimhen boost, club not in Aaron Ramsdale talks, and more - November 12, 2023

Chelsea will lock horns with Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday (November 12) at Stamford Bridge in the league. Mauricio Pochettino will be determined to put up a good show against the reigning champions at home.

In terms of transfer news, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the west London giants are not in talks to sign Aaron Ramsdale.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from November 12, 2023.

Chelsea receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received a boost in their quest to take Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge. According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Nigerian is likely to leave Napoli next summer.

The 24-year-old's contract with the Serie A champions expires in 2025 and he hasn't signed a new deal. His future at the club has been thrown up in the air following a social media controversy.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the player is not close to committing to his future with Napoli.

"We know that many clubs have Victor Osimhen on their list. He’s an important, top striker that’s injured at the moment but back in Napoli after spending some time in Nigeria," wrote Romano.

"From what I’m hearing guys, at the moment, the beginning of November, there is still no agreement between Napoli and Victor Osimhen. The contract is still far from being done and so the feeling is that Victor Osimhen could leave in the 2024 summer transfer window," he added.

Osimhen has appeared 10 times across competitions for the Italian side this season, registering six goals and one assist.

Blues not in Aaron Ramsdale talks

Aaron Ramsdale remains linked with an exit from the Emirates

Chelsea have no interest in Aaron Ramsdale, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English goalkeeper's future at Arsenal is up in the air following the arrival of David Raya on loan this summer from Brentford. Ramsdale is no longer the first choice between the sticks at the Emirates and could be on the move in January.

Stamford Bridge has been mentioned as a possible destination for the player, even though the club signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Blues are not looking for a new goalkeeper at the moment.

"Ramsdale is focused on Arsenal at the moment then in January he will discuss his situation with his camp, but at the moment there are no negotiations at all. Also links with Chelsea are not true. I’m told they have no interest and are not looking at a new goalkeeper now," wrote Romano.

The London giants bid adieu to Edouard Mendy this summer, while Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to Real Madrid on loan.

Moises Caicedo reveals Enzo Fernandez role in summer move

Moises Caicedo arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer

Moises Caicedo has revealed that a conversation with Enzo Fernandez convinced him to join Chelsea this summer. The Blues secured the Ecuadorian midfielder on a £115 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion, seeing off stiff competition from Liverpool for his services.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Caicedo said that he has forged a deep friendship with the Argentinean World Cup winner.

"It was a nice chat. I mean, the fact that a world champion was phoning you, one of the best midfielders in the world. Receiving that call was very nice and he convinced me to come here, said Caicedo.

"He said it was a great club, that there are many young players, there was a togetherness here. I have always enjoyed the bond in a team because I think that, if there is that bond, we can deal with any situation we may face: pressure, everything. So, that’s what motivated me to come here," he added.

He continued:

“Now, I’m enjoying playing alongside him, in training as well, in rondos. We are always together. So, I’m very happy and I’m trying to do things better every day, as Enzo said, to be a good example for everyone at the club.”

Caicedo has enjoyed a mixed start to his time at Stamford Bridge, appearing 12 times across competitions.