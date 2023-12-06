Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Victor Osimhen boost; club eyeing Hakan Calhanoglu, and more - December 6, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6) to face Manchester United in the Premier League. The Blues are coming off a thrilling 3-2 win at home over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Hakan Calhanoglu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 6, 2023:

Chelsea receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Nigerian striker could leave Napoli in the summer of 2024.

Osimhen has been outstanding for the Serie A champions in recent seasons, registering 65 goals and 16 assists in 114 games across competitions. The Blues are on the hunt for a new No. 9 and are eyeing a move for the 24-year-old, according to Romano.

Osimhen will enter the final year of his contract with Napoli in the summer, and club president Aurelio de Laurentiis recently said that the striker is close to a renewal. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“I’m not sure they are that close to signing a new deal. Napoli like to use the media to put some pressure – they are trying with the best proposal of their history, higher than the likes of Cavani or Higuain had in recent years,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“But from what I’m hearing there is no full agreement. It’s not a done deal. I think the opportunity for Osimhen to leave in summer 2024 remains really concrete. I don’t think January is realistic, but there could be a summer move.”

Osimhen could be the perfect replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

Blues eyeing Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Hakan Calhanoglu, according to InterLive. The Turkish midfielder has been in fine form for AC Milan this season, registering seven goals and one assist in 17 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues keen to upgrade his options in the middle of the park.

The London giants brought in Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo for the defensive midfield position this summer. However, things haven’t been rosy for the two players.

While Caicedo has struggled to live up to expectations, Lavia is yet to kick a ball due to injury issues. Chelsea want to address the issue by roping in Calhanoglu, but Liverpool and West Ham United are also in the race for his signature.

However, the Rossoneri have no desire to let the 29-year-old leave and are willing to reject a €50 million offer for the player.

Chelsea interested in Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan has been sensational for AC Milan over the years.

Chelsea are keen to take Mike Maignan to Stamford Bridge, according to Calciomercato.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world at AC Milan. The Blues allowed Edouard Mendy to leave this summer, while Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to Real Madrid on loan.

Mauricio Pochettino roped in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion for the No. 1 role, but he hasn’t convinced. The London giants are scouting the market for an upgrade and have seemingly found their man in Maignan.

However, Chelsea’s pursuit of the French custodian could end in disappointment, as the Rossoneri will ask for more than €100 million for the player.