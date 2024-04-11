Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Viktor Gyokeres boost, club praised for Cole Palmer decision, and more - April 11, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to face Everton in the Premier League on Monday, April 15, at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's team are ninth in the league table after 30 games, while their opponents are 16th, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have been praised for signing Cole Palmer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 11, 2024.

Chelsea receive Viktor Gyokeres boost

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received some good news in their plans to take Viktor Gyokeres to Stamford Bridge. According to the player's representative Hasan Cetinkaya, the 25-year-old will leave Sporting should manager Ruben Amorim depart this summer. The London giants are apparently hot on the heels of the Swedish striker, who has registered 36 goals and 15 assists from 42 games in all competitions this season.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Cetinkaya insisted that Gyokeres joined the Portuguese club only for Amorim.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Ruben is being linked to Liverpool, it’s normal, his work is of a high level, it’s what the clubs are looking for. Yes, it will be more difficult for Viktor to stay if Ruben Amorim leaves Sporting because Viktor came precisely because of Ruben. The day we met, I said to Ruben: 'Here’s my boy, he came to Sporting because of you',” said Cetinkaya.

He continued:

“There were eight clubs very interested in Viktor last summer. They all paid Coventry more than Sporting, they all paid Viktor more, they all paid a higher commission to the agent. And I brought him to Sporting because of Ruben Amorim, because I know his work and his work with the players. I chose Ruben because he is a coach at another level.”

According to reports, the Blues will face competition from Arsenal in the race to sign the 25-year-old.

Blues praised for Cole Palmer decision by former player

Cole Palmer has been a hit at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea forward Florent Malouda has compared Cole Palmer to Kylian Mbappe. The English midfielder joined the Blues from Manchester City this summer and has hit the ground running so far. Palmer has scored 21 goals and set up 13 more from 40 appearances across competitions.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, Malouda urged his former club to build the team around the 21-year-old.

“I think that what Palmer has shown this season is the same ability that Mbappe showed when he first burst onto the scene at Monaco. Cole is a little bit older than Kylian was when he broke through, but in terms of his decision-making, his calmness and his ability, he reminds me of Mbappe. That tells you everything about his potential and how far he could go,” said Malouda.

He continued:

“Chelsea should be planning to build around Palmer for years to come. We haven’t had a player at Chelsea that the team should be built around in a long time. Every week, Palmer is so reliable. You know exactly what he will give you. I think that is the way forward and that Cole Palmer is the future of Chelsea."

Palmer has been a rare shining light in a dismal season for the London giants.

Chelsea receive boost in Georgiy Sudakov pursuit

Georgiy Sudakov has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received a boost in their plans to sign Georgiy Sudakov. According to HITC, Shakhtar Donetsk are willing to offload the Ukrainian attacking midfielder this summer. The 21-year-old has caught the eye this season, registering seven goals and three assists from 27 games in all competitions.

His efforts have apparently turned heads at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino has shown a preference for talented young footballers in the transfer market of late. Sudakov has understandably popped up on his radar. However, the Blues will face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for the Ukrainian.