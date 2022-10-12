Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues remain interested in Bayern Munich full-back; Graham Potter pleased with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more - October 12, 2022

Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday (October 11) in the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped the London side get to the top of Group E.

Meanwhile, the Blues remain interested in a Bayern Munich full-back. Elsewhere, Blues manager Graham Potter is pleased with Aubameyang.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 12, 2022:

Chelsea remain interested in Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard has two goals from 11 games this season.

Chelsea have retained an interest in Benjamin Pavard, according to Sport Bild via Bavarian Football Works.

The French full-back is edging closer to the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich. Pavard has enjoyed a superb start to the new campaign, but the Bavarians are yet to tie him down to a new deal. That has alerted the Blues.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Benjamin Pavard remains on Chelsea's shortlist. A move will be a serious option next summer if the Frenchman doesn't extend his contract at FC Bayern beyond 2024 [ @SPORTBILD Benjamin Pavard remains on Chelsea's shortlist. A move will be a serious option next summer if the Frenchman doesn't extend his contract at FC Bayern beyond 2024 [@SPORTBILD] https://t.co/X6tafDknQj

The Premier League giants are long-term admirers of the player and had their eyes on the Frenchman this summer.

Although Pavard was a target under erstwhile manager Thomas Tuchel, his ability to play right-back as well as center back could suit Potter too. Chelsea could move for the player next summer if the Bundesliga giants don't tie him down to a new contract.

Graham Potter pleased with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has three goals from five games this season.

Graham Potter is pleased with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's run of form. The Gabon international joined Chelsea this summer from Barcelona and took time to settle at Stamford Bridge. However, he has picked up pace of late, scoring thrice in his last three games.

Speaking after the win at Milan on Thursday, Potter tipped Aubameyang to get even better.

"We’ve not been doing anything special. He's just been building his fitness; he came from a difficult summer, and the more game time he gets, the stronger he gets. The more we understand him, the more he understands us, and then everybody can see his qualities. It looks like he's enjoying his football, and scoring goals is important for him," said Potter.

The new Chelsea manager add that his team needs to keep pushing, as they haven't picked up enough points in the group stage.

"We know that we haven't got enough points now, so we have to keep going. The next match is Salzburg away, which is another tough one, but in between, we've got some Premier League games, and we have to focus on that, then we'll be ready for Salzburg," said Potter.

The Blues have won two, drawn one and lost one of their four games in Europe this season.

Christian Pulisic not a VAR fan

Christian Pulisic has blown hot and cold at Stamford Bridge so far.

Christian Pulisic has said that he is not a fan of VAR. The American forward has endured a topsy-turvy time at Chelsea since arriving in 2019, and his struggles have shown no signs of receding this season.

In his book 'Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far', as relayed by Pro Soccer Wire, Pulisic spoke against the use of VAR.

"Having VAR affects the rhythm of the game. Technology can be really helpful as far as goal-line technology, for example, or making big decisions on whether a card needs changing from a yellow to a red. But at times with VAR, it seems like so many people are unsure about what’s going on, and it can take and change so much emotion in the game," said Pulisic.

He added:

"For example, when you score a goal, and then it takes five minutes to get checked, the celebrations are just off; it can be really frustrating to the players. I don’t think people realize how much emotions swing in games and momentum can change in those moments."

Pulisic has appeared ten times for the Blues this season, scoring once.

