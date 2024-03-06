Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues remain in Victor Osimhen race, club end Ivan Toney pursuit, and more - March 6, 2024

Chelsea have failed to live up to expectations under Mauricio Pochettino this season and are 11th in the Premier League table after 26 games. The Argentine manager’s job could be on the line unless he manages to turn the season around.

Meanwhile, the Blues are expected to be in the hunt for Victor Osimhen’s services this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have decided to pull the plug on their pursuit of Ivan Toney.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 6, 2024.

Chelsea remain in Victor Osimhen race, says Fabrizio Romano

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are likely to be in the race for Victor Osimhen come summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Nigerian hitman signed a new deal with Napoli in December 2023 after helping the club win the Serie A title last season. Osimhen has been in impressive form this season as well, registering 13 goals and four assists from 22 outings across competitions.

Speaking on The Debrief podcast, Romano, however, insisted that the stage is set for the 25-year-old to leave the Italian club this year.

“Everything is set for Osimhen’s exit, and Napoli are already preparing for him to leave the club this summer, that’s what their project is revolving around. Usually with Napoli it’s really difficult to negotiate, but you never know in football,” said Romano.

“Maybe there can be a player offered in the deal, but overall the value of the deal has to be around €120million. Napoli want to make the biggest sale in the history of Serie A, this is their target,” he added.

Romano stated that the Blues are long-term admirers of Osimhen but added that they opted against a move in January to keep their options open.

“Chelsea – I’m sure they’re in the race. The interest has always been there. It was never a possibility to sign him in January, but it’s fair to say that Chelsea never entered into any concrete discussions for strikers in January because in the summer they expect different strikers to be available, and Osimhen is one of the most interesting options for sure,” said Romano.

Osimhen could be a stellar replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is out on loan at AS Roma and unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge.

Blues end Ivan Toney pursuit, as per Fabrizio Romano

Ivan Toney could be on the move this summer

Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Ivan Toney, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Bretford striker is expected to leave the Gtech Community Stadium at the end of this season and has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues were reportedly eyeing the 27-year-old in January, but Romano believes that they have moved on to alternate targets.

Speaking on The Debrief podcast, the transfer expert stated that Arsenal and Manchester United could have a run at Toney this summer.

“I’m not sure Chelsea are that convinced on Ivan Toney anymore, I think they’ve started to look at different kinds of strikers in terms of age. Toney could be an option for Arsenal, but we’ll see. Manchester United will also be in the market for a striker – they have to decide internally if they want an experienced striker, and if so Toney could be a fantastic opportunity," said Romano.

Toney served an eight-month ban due to illegal betting and returned to action in January this year. He has since registered four goals from eight outings across competitions for the Bees.

Chelsea not considering Mauricio Pochettino's exit yet, says journalist

Chelsea are not in a hurry to replace Mauricio Pochettino, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Argentine manager took over at Stamford Bridge last summer but has endured an underwhelming season so far.

The Blues are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table and have been unimpressive on the pitch. The recent defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final has further weakened Pocheetiono's position at the club.

In his Substack column, Phillips stated that the London giants could be forced to consider a change in management if results fail to improve.

“Heard Chelsea still doing all they can to follow through this season with Poch. No change right now but more poor performances and FA Cup exit could change things,” said Phillips.

Chelsea have scored 44 times in 26 games in the league this season while conceding 43 goals.